Infinix INBook X1 Laptops To Launch In India, Will Compete With Xiaomi & Realme Notebooks

Transsion Holdings backed Infinix is set to launch its first laptop series in India. To be available in three processor variants i3, i5 and i7, the INBook X1 notebook series will be priced aggressively to compete with Xiaomi and Realme notebooks. The brand will start selling its first notebook series in India via Flipkart in December 2021. Besides the new notebooks, Infinix will also introduce its limited edition budget gaming smartphone series- Note 11 in India.

Here's everything you need to know about Infinix's first notebooks and the new gaming smartphone series.

Infinix INBook X1 Laptops

Infinix InBook X1 laptops were first announced in June 2021 in the brand's homegrown market in Africa and other countries including Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Egypt. The notebooks feature all metal-body, weigh 1.48 kgs and flaunt 14-inch Full HD displays with 300 nits peak brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut support. The hinge can be tilted up to 180° for added convenience.

Infinix will unveil the InBook X1 laptops in three processor variants i3, i5 and i7 with up to 16GB RAM and Intel's Iris Plus graphics. You will get to see PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, WiFi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1, DTS-enabled stereo speakers and 720p webcam support. For connectivity, the INBook X1 notebooks will come equipped with microSD, USB 2.0/3.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, USB Type-C and USB-C data transferring ports.

The notebooks are backed by 55Wh battery cells that promise up to 13-hours of continuous battery life. Importantly, these notebooks will arrive with multi-utility 65W fast Type-C chargers that are said to be optimized to work with both Infinix laptops and smartphones.

The sleek notebooks will be made available in India in three colors: Noble Red, Starfull Grey and Aurora Green and are set to compete with Xiaomi's and Realme's newly launched feature-packed laptops.

Infinix Note 11 Smartphone Series

The recently launched Infinix Note 11 budget gaming smartphones will also be announced in the Indian market in December. The series offers two models- The note 11 and the Note 11 Pro. The smartphones will make use of MediaTek's G90 and G96 processor and will flaunt FHD+ AMOLED displays. The G96 is an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A76 processors cores clocked up to 2.05GHz. For graphics, the SoC features an Arm Mali-G57 chip.

The standard Infinix Note 11 flaunts a 6.91-inch display and packs a 16MP front camera, a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP telephoto sensor. The handset draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

The Note 11 Pro on the other hand boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset boasts a bigger 6.95-inch LCD display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 11 budget gaming smartphone series will be priced between the range of INR 10k and 15k in the Indian market.

The brand has also teased a limited Free Fire edition of the Note 11 series. There's not much information on the special edition gaming handsets but we expect Infinix to offer some additional game-centric features to please gaming enthusiasts.

