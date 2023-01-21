Infinix Zero Book Ultra To Launch In India On January 31: Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix tasted success with its budget INBook Z1 and INBook X2 series of laptops in the Indian market. Now, it is all set to launch a premium laptop in India. The brand will take the wraps off its new Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop on January 31, 2023, in India. The laptop packs in a 15.6-inch display, Intel's 12th Gen Core H processors, up to 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 76Whr battery, among other features.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra comes with a premium metal construction and a "meteorite phase design with interstellar aesthetics" design. The laptop is slim with just 16.9mm thickness. It sports a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution, 100 sRGB coverage, and 400 nits of brightness. The notebook will be powered by Intel's 12th Generation Core H series processors. The top model will get an Intel Core i9 processor. Other models will be available with Core i7 and Core i5 options.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra will be equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCie 4.0 SSD storage. You can expand the storage further via the additional SSD drive slot. The laptop will also be offered in a 16GB RAM+512GB SSD configuration. Similar to driving modes in sports cars, Infinix has provided a hardware key on the side of the laptop, which can be used to toggle between the Eco, Balance, and Overboost modes.

Some other noteworthy features of the laptop include an AI beauty cam, face tracking, AI noise reduction, background blur, Wi-Fi 6E, ICE Storm 2.0 dual fan cooling system, and quad speakers. The I/O ports include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebook will be powered by a 70Whr battery pack coupled with 96W fast charging support.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Expected Prices

The top variant of the Infinix Zero Book Ultra With a Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is expected to be priced under the ₹1,00,000 mark in India. The Core i7 and the Core i5 will be priced aggressively compared to Dell, HP, MSI, or Lenovo laptops.

