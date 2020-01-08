CES 2020: Intel Introduces Its First Foldable Laptop News oi-Priyanka Dua

Intel has showcased its prototype foldable laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The laptop is named as Horseshoe Bend and is somehow similar to the Lenovo ThinkPadX1 Fold. However, the former is bigger than the latter. The Horseshoe Bend features an OLED display and a 17.3-inch display. It supports kickstand and wireless keyboard.

It is powered by the Intel 10nm Tiger Lake processor which will be available in the second half of this year. The laptop runs Windows 10and comes with 7.7mm thickness and gaskets which will help you to remove dust. However, currently, there is no information about the pricing and the availability of the laptop.

Apart from that, Lenovo has also unveiled its first foldable laptop at the event. The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a13.3-inches OLED display and 2048x1536 pixels of resolution. The company claims that it has been working on the same for four years. Lenovo said that it also comes up with four designs and six hinge designs, which can offer durability to its foldable laptop. The laptop was introduced by Christian Teismann, president of Lenovo.

The ThinkPad X1 comes with USB Type- port, Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that will allow you do typing for the long hours. Besides, the company will initially provide Windows 10 but later on, it will bring Windows X support. Furthermore, the ThinkPad is priced at $2,499 (which is close to Rs. 1, 79, 400). However, there is no information about the launch date and its availability in other markets. But it is expected that the company will launch this laptop in 2020.

Interestingly, Samsung has brought the concept of foldable devices in the world. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy Fold last year which is priced at Rs. Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB variant. Later on, Motorola launched its smartphone called Razr.

