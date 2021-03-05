JioBook Leaked Online: An Affordable Android Laptop With JioOS? News oi-Vivek

Reliance's JioPhone democratized the budget 4G phone market in India. The upcoming product from the company is likely to democratize the laptop market, at least that's what the leaked JioBook hints at. The company started working on the JioBook in late 2020, and the R&D is likely to continue till the first half of 2021.

Unlike most laptops, which run on Windows 10 OS, the JioBook will be based on JioOS, which is based on the AOSP or Android Open Source Project, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. And the first-gen JioBook is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By considering the capabilities of the Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is an 11nm SoC with 4G LTE connectivity, the JioBook is likely to offer LTE support and is expected to be priced aggressively. The report also suggests that the JioBook has been developed in collaboration with Bluebank Communication Technology, which is a Chinese entity.

One of the early prototypes of the JioBook, as per the report as a full-sized keyboard with a Windows key, which hints that the product is still in the early development stage. The Google search engine bar at the top and the navigation keys at the bottom definitely confirm that the JioBook is indeed based on Android OS.

JioBook To Follow JioPhone's Strategy?

One of the key selling points for the JioPhone is the affordable pricing and the full refund policy by returning the device to the company post-contract period. That model has been very successful for the company, and they might use the same strategy to sell the JioBooks as well.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many companies and educational institutions have opted for work-from-home and online learning methodologies, as it is almost impossible to go to offices and colleges.

Jio might use this opportunity to launch the JioBook as an affordable product, and the company might bind the laptop with a Jio network to offer 4G connectivity at an affordable price. The company might announce the JioBook during the next AGM.

