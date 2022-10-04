JioBook Recharge Plans Explained: Cheaper Than Mobile Plans? News oi -Vivek

JioBook has been officially launched for Rs. 19,500 in India, and the affordable laptop is now available via the Government e-Marketplace (GEM). The laptop runs JioOS and is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

As per the official listing, the laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD display with a native resolution of 1366×768 pixels. One of the most prominent features of the JioBook is the fact that it comes with 4G connectivity, which will make this device an always-connected notebook.

Jio Could Monetize 4G Connectivity

While one should be able to buy the JioBook and own it without any restriction, the company is expected to monetize the connectivity part of the JioBook. Just like the JioPhone and the JioPhone Next, the notebook is expected to work only with the Jio network.

As of now, it is unclear if the JioBook will come with an embedded SIM card (with a fixed number) or if the company will allow users to equip the laptop with their already existing Jio SIM card.

As per the listing, the laptop will also have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity along with dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11/ac) which should allow users to connect the JioBook with a Wi-Fi network. Similarly, the laptop will come with a 55.1 - 60 AH battery capacity, which should help JioBook deliver all-day battery life along with fast charging support.

JioBook Might Come With Affordable 4G Plans

Unlike mobile plans, Jio is expected to offer customized data plans for JioBook with a higher data cap minus calling service. Hence, the company is expected to announce monthly, quarterly, and annual data plans, which should allow users to subscribe to the service as per the requirement.

Currently, the company charges over Rs. 250 for mobile plans offering 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. When it comes to JioBook, we can expect to see similar subscription plans with a slightly higher 4G data cap, which will allow users to do a lot more on the JioBook.

On top of that, Jio might also offer JioBook with easy EMI plans, where the company will bundle both product-EMI and data services into a bundle to reduce the burden on users, especially those who are looking for an affordable computing solution with a solid internet connection.

