JioBook Laptop With Windows OS Spotted: What To Expect?

Reliance Jio is prepping a new laptop and we have been hearing about the device for quite some time. However, this laptop is yet to see the light of the day. As with other offerings from Jio, this laptop is expected to carry a competitive price tag, which will help it take over Xiaomi, Lenovo, Dell, and other brands.

Now, the JioBook laptop appears to have received hardware approval suggesting that its launch could be imminent. The listing was spotted by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles. What's more, the laptop has been spotted running Windows 10 OS out-of-the-box. The tipster also reveals that it has the product ID 400830078. As of now, the other aspects regarding the JioBook have not been revealed.

JioBook Listing

As per the listing of the JioBook, it shows the company name as Emdoor Digital Technology Co LTD. This means that Jio could be purchasing the laptop from the vendor and selling it with its own branding. The laptop had been operating on Windows OS there is no clarity regarding the version. However, there are chances for the final product to run the latest OS at the time of its announcement.

Given that the Jio laptop has already been certified by the BIS certification database and the Geekbench benchmarking platform, we can expect the device to be announced anytime soon.

What To Expect From JioBook?

An earlier listing of the JioBook surprised us as it was spotted running Android 11 OS. This contradictory listing makes us believe that it could be a different varant of the laptop that could be under testing. Also, the benchmark listing of the JioBook suggested that it could have scored 1,178 points in the single-core test and 4,246 points in the multi-core test.

Based on the earlier listings, the hardware aspects of the Jio laptop on cards are likely to include a MediaTek MT8788 processor alongside 2GB of RAM. For now, the other details regarding the laptop remain unknown. Jio has not revealed any official launch date for now and we can expect the laptop in the rumors to break covers in the coming months and not earlier than that. Until then, these reports have to be taken with a grain of salt.

