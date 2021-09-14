JioBook Could Arrive Soon In India To Disrupt Laptop Market News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in June this year, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021, Reliance Jio was speculated to launch the JioBook, an affordable laptop. However, the company did not announce the laptop at the event. Now, it looks like the laptop is nearing its unveiling as the device has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification listing.

JioBook Spotted On BIS

The BIS listing of the JioBook was spotted by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma. Going by the claim, the Jio laptop could arrive in three internal model designations, including NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM. Besides the presence of three variants of the affordable JioBook, nothing much is known about the upcoming laptop in question.

JioBook Rumored Specifications

Based on previous leaks and reports, the JioBook laptop is speculated to flaunt a HD resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The laptop is likely to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that could be teamed up with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem for 4G LTE connectivity. The other hardware aspects that are expected to be part of the JioBook include 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC internal storage space.

For connectivity, the JioBook laptop is likely to include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Reportedly, there could be a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Furthermore, the JioBook laptop from the company is said to be pre-installed with apps including JioStore, JioPages, and JioMeet. Reportedly, there will be Microsoft apps including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office pre-installed on the laptop.

Will JioBook Disrupt Market?

As of now, it remains to be seen how much the JioBook laptop will cost. It is expected to be priced in the affordable market segment as the other offerings from Jio. Currently, there is not much known about its pricing and launch date.

Given that the laptop was spotted on the BIS certification listing, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon in the country. If it arrives in the budget market, Reliance Jio's JioBook could bring in a disruption in the laptop market as the JioPhone and the cheap 4G plans from the company. Until then, we need to wait for further details to surface online.

Best Mobiles in India