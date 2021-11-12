JioBook, Affordable Reliance Jio Laptop: Could It Be Disruptive? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in June this year, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021, Reliance Jio was speculated to launch the JioBook, an affordable laptop. However, the company did not announce the laptop at the event. Now, it looks like the laptop is nearing its unveiling as the device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

JioBook Spotted On Geekbench

The Geekbench listing of the JioBook follows the BIS certification listing. While the previous certification site showed the presence of three variants with the model numbers - NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM, the Geekbench listing listed only the NB1112MM variant.

As per the Geekbench listing, the JioBook might arrive with a MediaTek MT6788 processor that is teamed up with 2GB of RAM. Running Android 11, the affordable laptop likely on cards has scored 1178 points and 4246 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The benchmark listing does not reveal any other details regarding the laptop.

JioBook Rumored Specs

Based on previous leaks and reports, the JioBook laptop is speculated to flaunt a HD resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The laptop is likely to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that could be teamed up with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem for 4G LTE connectivity. The other hardware aspects that are expected to be part of the JioBook include 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC internal storage space.

For connectivity, the JioBook laptop is likely to include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Reportedly, there could be a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Furthermore, the JioBook laptop from the company is said to be pre-installed with apps including JioStore, JioPages, and JioMeet. Reportedly, there will be Microsoft apps including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office pre-installed on the laptop.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the company will use the Qualcomm or MediaTek processor in the laptop. There are chances for both chips to power different variants of the JioBook.

Will JioBook Disrupt Market?

As of now, it remains to be seen how much the JioBook laptop will cost. It is expected to be priced in the affordable market segment as the other offerings from Jio. Currently, there is not much known about its pricing and launch date.

Given that the laptop was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon in the country. If it arrives in the budget market, Reliance Jio's JioBook could bring in a disruption in the laptop market as the JioPhone and the cheap 4G plans from the company. Until then, we need to wait for further details to surface online.

As the JioPhone Next failed to keep up this disruption trend of other Jio products, it makes us suspect if the laptop will also strive to be successful. However, there are fair chances for it to be a great affordable alternative at a time when the work from home trend is here to persist. We need to wait for further clarity from the company regarding the JioBook.

