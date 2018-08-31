Lenovo launches first laptop with Snapdragon 850, 25 hours battery life

Lenovo, at IFA 2018, has announced the second-generation Always Connected PCs running Windows 10 on ARM chips. The company showcased its first Snapdragon 850 device at the event - the Yoga C630.

It is the first laptop that is powered by Qualcomm's PC-optimized chip and claims to offer a battery life of no less than 25 hours on a single charge. The new Snapdragon 850 is specifically designed to last longer without taking a toll on the performance of the device. It will likely be used for other Always Connected PCs by the end of the year.

Lenovo's claimed battery life looks too good on paper, but as it happened with the first Windows 10 on ARM devices, it'll depend on the scale of compromise users will have to make in terms of performance.

Additionally, with the new chip, the company would sell the device with up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Graphics will be powered by a Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU chip. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has two USB Type-C ports, a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device while signing into Windows 10.

The form factor allows the device to transform to tent more for a more convenient touch input. Lenovo Yoga C630 will be hitting the market shelves in November at a price of $850, while the top-end model could exceed $1,000. A pen won't be offered in the box, but Lenovo sells it separately should you want more accurate touch input.

Previously, the company launched two new mobile workstations with Intel Core and Xeon processors. The ThinkPad P1 is the slimmest of the two, measuring 0.7-inches, while the ThinkPad P72 measures 1.72-inches. Both devices come with Nvidia's professional graphics and fingerprint scanners for added security.

The ThinkPad P72 sports a 17.3-inch IPS display, where users can choose between the two resolutions: 1920 x 1080 with a brightness of 300 nits, and 3840 x 2160 with a brightness of 400 nits. The latter resolution has 100 percent support for Adobe RGB space along with a 10-bit color depth, while the 1920 x 1080 panel offers 72 percent NTSC color gamut.

The device is powered by a variety of eighth-generation Core and Xeon processor options, however, the company didn't specify the model numbers. Discrete graphics can be configured up to Nvidia's Quadro P5200 graphics chip and system memory up to a hefty 128GB (4x 32GB DDR4). Users can also throw in 16GB of Optane memory too and a storage of up to 6TB.