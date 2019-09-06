ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom Goes Official With Quad-Camera Setup

    By
    |

    Lenovo is getting ready to showcase its next-generation laptops and computers at IFA 2019. The company did launch a few smartphones in India, and now, the brand is all set for a bigger launch event in Berlin, Germany.

    Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom Goes Official

     

    What To Expect From Lenovo?

    The company is likely to showcase its next-generation ThinkPad notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors. Besides, the company might also launch Yoga series of laptops with a compact form-factor. Stay tuned to GizBot to get up-to-date information about the Lenovo Tech Life 2019 launch event.

    Major Announcements

    The company has officially launched the next generation Lenovo Yoga and ThinkBook series of notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors offering up to 4K display. Besides, the company also announces the much anticipated Motorola One Zoom with a quad-camera setup.

    The Motorola One Zoom comes with a 48MP primary camera with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device runs on Android 9 Pie under Android One program.

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:45:24

    Motorola teases a new smartphone with a 64MP sensor
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:45:00

    Motorola One Zoom is launching with Android 9 Pie in three colors with a starting price of 429 Euros
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:44:32

    The device has a glass back panel and metal frame
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:44:13

    The Motorola logo illuminates at the back, which also acts as a notification light
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:43:52

    The device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:43:39

    The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint reader
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:43:26

    It comes with 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:42:23

    The camera supports AI Shot Optimization
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:41:39

    The ultra-wide-angle lens offers 16MP with 117 degree viewing angle
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:41:08

    Depth sensor on the One Zoom helps the phone to apply bokeh effect
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:40:26

    Motorola One Vision offers 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom with optical image stebilization
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:39:41

    Motorola One Zoom supports night vision
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:39:18

    The main camera offers OIS
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:39:05

    With 48MP primary camera, dedicated ultra-wide-angle, dedicated telephoto and a depth sensor
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:38:32

    It comes with a quad-camera setup
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:38:21

    Motorola One Zoom is here
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:38:03

    Motorola One Action has the industry-first ultra-wide video camera
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:37:40

    Motorola One is about moving fast technology
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:37:22

    The smartphone comes in various color with a starting price of 139 Euros
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:37:04

    The device has fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:36:49

    This is the first Moto E system with a dual camera setup
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:36:35

    It has water-drop notch display with dual camera system
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:36:15

    Moto e6 Plus is here
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:35:44

    Lenovo Mirage AR will support Dimension of Heros. Will be available for 249 dollars on Amazon from September 6th
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:34:17

    The company shows the demo of the same
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:32:44

    AR experience app
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:32:31

    Marvel Dimension of heros
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:31:49

    Lenovo has partnered with Disney to create star wars Jedi AR experience
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:30:53

    It turns into a smart home hub if the kickstand is closed
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:29:12

    It comes with Dolby Atmos with JBL Stereo speakers
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:28:43

    It comes with a kickstand
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:28:30

    Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab With Google Assistant with iconic Yoga design
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:28:01

    Lenovo launches smart tablet which works as a smart gadget
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:26:05

    ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available in Q4 of 2019
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:25:44

    New 2019 ThinkBook offers the 13s ultra-slim model with a starting price of 699 Euros
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:23:19

    New ThinkBooks are here
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:23:07

    YOGA C940 starts at 1499 Euros YOGA C740 starts at 899 Euros
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:22:17

    Five new YOGA laptops
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:22:08

    If you are video calling from an airport or coffee shop on a Yoga laptop, then, it will automatically blur the background
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:21:29

    IR camera works in tandem with AI and pauses the video automatically if users stops looking at the screen
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:20:36

    Lenovo partners with Intel to create a new technology that converts a low-resolution video to FHD quality
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:19:54

    Lenovo Q Control Stealth mode - low fan speed Max Performance mode - while gaming Intelligent Cooling mode - uses AI to extend battery life
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:18:50

    Alexa can also be used to control smart home devices using voice commands
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:18:32

    Play music, listen to the music using Alexa
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:17:46

    Lenovo Yoga 2019 will come with pre-loaded Alexa
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:16:26

    *LTE is limited to a few models
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:16:12

    2019 Yoga range will support 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 Gen
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:15:13

    2019 Yoga also has a web-cam shutter
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:15:01

    2019 Yoga laptops have a rotating sound bar inside the hinge
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:14:40

    2019 Yoga laptops offer metal build, making them light and sturdy
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:14:04

    Lenovo Yoga laptops are now Project Athena certified
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:13:08

    Lenovo has worked with Intel (project Athena) to offer fast charging via USB Type-C port
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:12:46

    New Yoga models offers up to 20 percent better battery life compared to the previous generation
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:12:09

    Yoga laptops also comes with 4K HDR Display with support for Dolby Vision
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:11:46

    Yoga laptops now offer up to 90.5% screen to body ratio. At the very least, it offers 88% screen to body ratio.
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:11:10

    Yoga laptop comes with a brighter, clear, and big screen
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:10:35

    New Lenovo Yoga laptops are here
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:08:15

    Lenovo -- smart technology for all
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:05:33

    Smarter technology is a real opportunity
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:04:34

    Smart had value
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:04:18

    There is a thing called smart cat litter tray
     
    September 6, 2019 | 00:03:31

    Torod Neptune is on stage
     
    September 5, 2019 | 23:59:14

    T minus 2 minutes

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: lenovo ifa 2019 news laptops

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue