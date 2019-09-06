Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom Goes Official With Quad-Camera Setup

Lenovo is getting ready to showcase its next-generation laptops and computers at IFA 2019. The company did launch a few smartphones in India, and now, the brand is all set for a bigger launch event in Berlin, Germany.
What To Expect From Lenovo?
The company is likely to showcase its next-generation ThinkPad notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors. Besides, the company might also launch Yoga series of laptops with a compact form-factor. Stay tuned to GizBot to get up-to-date information about the Lenovo Tech Life 2019 launch event.
Major Announcements
The company has officially launched the next generation Lenovo Yoga and ThinkBook series of notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors offering up to 4K display. Besides, the company also announces the much anticipated Motorola One Zoom with a quad-camera setup.
The Motorola One Zoom comes with a 48MP primary camera with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device runs on Android 9 Pie under Android One program.
Auto Refresh Feeds
September 6, 2019 | 00:45:24
Motorola teases a new smartphone with a 64MP sensor
September 6, 2019 | 00:45:00
Motorola One Zoom is launching with Android 9 Pie in three colors with a starting price of 429 Euros
September 6, 2019 | 00:44:32
The device has a glass back panel and metal frame
September 6, 2019 | 00:44:13
The Motorola logo illuminates at the back, which also acts as a notification light
September 6, 2019 | 00:43:52
The device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display
September 6, 2019 | 00:43:39
The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint reader
September 6, 2019 | 00:43:26
It comes with 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support
September 6, 2019 | 00:42:23
The camera supports AI Shot Optimization
September 6, 2019 | 00:41:39
The ultra-wide-angle lens offers 16MP with 117 degree viewing angle
September 6, 2019 | 00:41:08
Depth sensor on the One Zoom helps the phone to apply bokeh effect
September 6, 2019 | 00:40:26
Motorola One Vision offers 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom with optical image stebilization
September 6, 2019 | 00:39:41
Motorola One Zoom supports night vision
September 6, 2019 | 00:39:18
The main camera offers OIS
September 6, 2019 | 00:39:05
With 48MP primary camera, dedicated ultra-wide-angle, dedicated telephoto and a depth sensor
September 6, 2019 | 00:38:32
It comes with a quad-camera setup
September 6, 2019 | 00:38:21
Motorola One Zoom is here
September 6, 2019 | 00:38:03
Motorola One Action has the industry-first ultra-wide video camera
September 6, 2019 | 00:37:40
Motorola One is about moving fast technology
September 6, 2019 | 00:37:22
The smartphone comes in various color with a starting price of 139 Euros
September 6, 2019 | 00:37:04
The device has fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock
September 6, 2019 | 00:36:49
This is the first Moto E system with a dual camera setup
September 6, 2019 | 00:36:35
It has water-drop notch display with dual camera system
September 6, 2019 | 00:36:15
Moto e6 Plus is here
September 6, 2019 | 00:35:44
Lenovo Mirage AR will support Dimension of Heros. Will be available for 249 dollars on Amazon from September 6th
September 6, 2019 | 00:34:17
The company shows the demo of the same
September 6, 2019 | 00:32:44
AR experience app
September 6, 2019 | 00:32:31
Marvel Dimension of heros
September 6, 2019 | 00:31:49
Lenovo has partnered with Disney to create star wars Jedi AR experience
September 6, 2019 | 00:30:53
It turns into a smart home hub if the kickstand is closed
September 6, 2019 | 00:29:12
It comes with Dolby Atmos with JBL Stereo speakers
September 6, 2019 | 00:28:43
It comes with a kickstand
September 6, 2019 | 00:28:30
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab With Google Assistant with iconic Yoga design
September 6, 2019 | 00:28:01
Lenovo launches smart tablet which works as a smart gadget
September 6, 2019 | 00:26:05
ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available in Q4 of 2019
September 6, 2019 | 00:25:44
New 2019 ThinkBook offers the 13s ultra-slim model with a starting price of 699 Euros
September 6, 2019 | 00:23:19
New ThinkBooks are here
September 6, 2019 | 00:23:07
YOGA C940 starts at 1499 Euros
YOGA C740 starts at 899 Euros
September 6, 2019 | 00:22:17
Five new YOGA laptops
September 6, 2019 | 00:22:08
If you are video calling from an airport or coffee shop on a Yoga laptop, then, it will automatically blur the background
September 6, 2019 | 00:21:29
IR camera works in tandem with AI and pauses the video automatically if users stops looking at the screen
September 6, 2019 | 00:20:36
Lenovo partners with Intel to create a new technology that converts a low-resolution video to FHD quality
September 6, 2019 | 00:19:54
Lenovo Q Control
Stealth mode - low fan speed
Max Performance mode - while gaming
Intelligent Cooling mode - uses AI to extend battery life
September 6, 2019 | 00:18:50
Alexa can also be used to control smart home devices using voice commands
September 6, 2019 | 00:18:32
Play music, listen to the music using Alexa
September 6, 2019 | 00:17:46
Lenovo Yoga 2019 will come with pre-loaded Alexa
September 6, 2019 | 00:16:26
*LTE is limited to a few models
September 6, 2019 | 00:16:12
2019 Yoga range will support 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 Gen
September 6, 2019 | 00:15:13
2019 Yoga also has a web-cam shutter
September 6, 2019 | 00:15:01
2019 Yoga laptops have a rotating sound bar inside the hinge
September 6, 2019 | 00:14:40
2019 Yoga laptops offer metal build, making them light and sturdy
September 6, 2019 | 00:14:04
Lenovo Yoga laptops are now Project Athena certified
September 6, 2019 | 00:13:08
Lenovo has worked with Intel (project Athena) to offer fast charging via USB Type-C port
September 6, 2019 | 00:12:46
New Yoga models offers up to 20 percent better battery life compared to the previous generation
September 6, 2019 | 00:12:09
Yoga laptops also comes with 4K HDR Display with support for Dolby Vision
September 6, 2019 | 00:11:46
Yoga laptops now offer up to 90.5% screen to body ratio. At the very least, it offers 88% screen to body ratio.
September 6, 2019 | 00:11:10
Yoga laptop comes with a brighter, clear, and big screen
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more