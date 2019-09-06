Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom Goes Official With Quad-Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

Lenovo is getting ready to showcase its next-generation laptops and computers at IFA 2019. The company did launch a few smartphones in India, and now, the brand is all set for a bigger launch event in Berlin, Germany.

What To Expect From Lenovo?

The company is likely to showcase its next-generation ThinkPad notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors. Besides, the company might also launch Yoga series of laptops with a compact form-factor. Stay tuned to GizBot to get up-to-date information about the Lenovo Tech Life 2019 launch event.

Major Announcements

The company has officially launched the next generation Lenovo Yoga and ThinkBook series of notebooks based on 10th Gen Intel processors offering up to 4K display. Besides, the company also announces the much anticipated Motorola One Zoom with a quad-camera setup.

The Motorola One Zoom comes with a 48MP primary camera with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device runs on Android 9 Pie under Android One program.

Auto Refresh Feeds Motorola teases a new smartphone with a 64MP sensor Motorola One Zoom is launching with Android 9 Pie in three colors with a starting price of 429 Euros The device has a glass back panel and metal frame The Motorola logo illuminates at the back, which also acts as a notification light The device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint reader It comes with 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support The camera supports AI Shot Optimization The ultra-wide-angle lens offers 16MP with 117 degree viewing angle Depth sensor on the One Zoom helps the phone to apply bokeh effect Motorola One Vision offers 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom with optical image stebilization Motorola One Zoom supports night vision The main camera offers OIS With 48MP primary camera, dedicated ultra-wide-angle, dedicated telephoto and a depth sensor It comes with a quad-camera setup Motorola One Zoom is here Motorola One Action has the industry-first ultra-wide video camera Motorola One is about moving fast technology The smartphone comes in various color with a starting price of 139 Euros The device has fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock This is the first Moto E system with a dual camera setup It has water-drop notch display with dual camera system Moto e6 Plus is here Lenovo Mirage AR will support Dimension of Heros. Will be available for 249 dollars on Amazon from September 6th The company shows the demo of the same AR experience app Marvel Dimension of heros Lenovo has partnered with Disney to create star wars Jedi AR experience It turns into a smart home hub if the kickstand is closed It comes with Dolby Atmos with JBL Stereo speakers It comes with a kickstand Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab With Google Assistant with iconic Yoga design Lenovo launches smart tablet which works as a smart gadget ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available in Q4 of 2019 New 2019 ThinkBook offers the 13s ultra-slim model with a starting price of 699 Euros New ThinkBooks are here YOGA C940 starts at 1499 Euros YOGA C740 starts at 899 Euros Five new YOGA laptops If you are video calling from an airport or coffee shop on a Yoga laptop, then, it will automatically blur the background IR camera works in tandem with AI and pauses the video automatically if users stops looking at the screen Lenovo partners with Intel to create a new technology that converts a low-resolution video to FHD quality Lenovo Q Control Stealth mode - low fan speed Max Performance mode - while gaming Intelligent Cooling mode - uses AI to extend battery life Alexa can also be used to control smart home devices using voice commands Play music, listen to the music using Alexa Lenovo Yoga 2019 will come with pre-loaded Alexa *LTE is limited to a few models 2019 Yoga range will support 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 Gen 2019 Yoga also has a web-cam shutter 2019 Yoga laptops have a rotating sound bar inside the hinge 2019 Yoga laptops offer metal build, making them light and sturdy Lenovo Yoga laptops are now Project Athena certified Lenovo has worked with Intel (project Athena) to offer fast charging via USB Type-C port New Yoga models offers up to 20 percent better battery life compared to the previous generation Yoga laptops also comes with 4K HDR Display with support for Dolby Vision Yoga laptops now offer up to 90.5% screen to body ratio. At the very least, it offers 88% screen to body ratio. Yoga laptop comes with a brighter, clear, and big screen New Lenovo Yoga laptops are here Lenovo -- smart technology for all Smarter technology is a real opportunity Smart had value There is a thing called smart cat litter tray Torod Neptune is on stage T minus 2 minutes

