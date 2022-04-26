Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo has now announced the ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 (2nd Gen) in the Chinese market. The laptop was originally unveiled at CES 2022 in January. The laptop comes with the latest generation Intel processor and some other upgrades over its predecessor ThinkPad X1 Nano 2021. Let's take a look at the pricing and features of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 notebook.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 Features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors under the hood with Intel Iris Xe graphics and with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Upfront, the notebook comes with a 13-inch 2K (2048 x 1080 pixels) AOFT Touch display and up to 450 nits of brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and MIL-STD 810H certification.

The device also comes with a 1080p webcam placed at top of the display. For battery, it is backed by a 49.6Wh lithium battery with support for fast charging. On the software front, it runs Windows 11. Furthermore, it also includes speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, four microphone arrays, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

For connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 supports a fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the device weighs just 970 grams.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 Price & Availability

The price and sale details of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 in China are yet to be announced. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 (2nd Gen) was announced at $1,659 (roughly Rs. 123,400). Further, there is no hint regarding the India launch. Recently, the brand launched the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 in the country which carries a price tag of Rs. 1,44,990.

It can be purchased via Lenovo India official site, Lenovo exclusive stores, and other offline stores across the country. In terms of features, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 has the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an octa-core CPU with up to 4.4GHz clock speed and 16MB of L3 cache. Other aspects include a 71WHr battery, a 720p web camera, and a 15.6-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Best Mobiles in India