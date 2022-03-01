Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop Now Available In India: Checkout The Details News oi-Vivek

Lenovo has launched another "slim" gaming laptop -- the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, based on AMD CPU and NVIDIA GPU. The company claims that the Legion 7 weighs less than 2KG and comes with Windows 11 OS. Here are the features and specifications of the latest thin-and-light gaming laptop from Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch display with QHD (2560x1440) resolution, offering up to 300nits of brightness. The display also offers a 165Hz refresh rate and is also Dolby Vision certified. Similarly, it also offers technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD Freesync, and offers 100 percent sRGB color gamut support.

Coming to the computing aspect of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, the laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an octa-core CPU with up to 4.4GHz clock speed and 16MB of L3 cache. Similarly, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 takes care of the graphics requirements and comes with 6GB GDDR6 video memory. The GPU has a peak clock speed of 1425MHz and a TGP of 100W.

As per the RAM, the laptop offers a total of 16GB memory with 8GB Soldered DDR4-3200 memory and a user-replaceable 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 memory. The SO-DIMM stick is upgradeable to 16GB, which will take the device's memory to 24GB. The laptop ships with a 1TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD.

The laptop has a stereo speaker setup with dual 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio. The audio on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is driven by the Realtek ALC3306 codec. Lastly, the laptop also has a full-sized keyboard with support for RGB backlighting.

The laptop is powered by a 71WHr battery and is said to offer 7.8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 has a 720p web camera with a privacy shutter. Lastly, the laptop weighs 1.9KG and comes with ENERGY STAR 8.0 and ErP Lot 3 certifications.

Pricing And Availability

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 retails in India for Rs. 1,44,990 and will be available via Lenovo India official site, Lenovo exclusive stores, and via offline stores across the country. For the asking price, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 looks like a great laptop. However, it is still using the previous generation CPU from AMD, which is a bummer.

