Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Review: Unprecedented Power Tucked In A Familiar Design

Lenovo IdeaPad series comprises several unique features like the camera privacy shutter, front-facing speakers, and much more. One can find all of these features on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 that costs Rs. 62,490. More importantly, the device packs upgrades like the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. This detailed review observes the functioning of the IdeaPad Slim 5 and if it makes a good buy or not.

Specifications

CPU: 11th Generation Intel®️ CoreTM️ i5-1135G7 Processor

GPU: Integrated Intel®️ Iris®️ Xe Graphics

RAM: 8GB Soldered DDR4 3200MHz

OS: Windows 10 Home

Display: 15.6-inch IPS 300nits Anti-glare

Storage: 1TB 5400 HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD

Battery: 57Wh with a 65W charging adapter

Weight: 1.6 Kg

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Design Details

Let's start on the physical aspects of the IdeaPad Slim 5. The first thing you'll notice is the widescreen with ultra-slim bezels on the side. It gives you an immersive display, especially when you're using it to watch videos or video calls. However, I felt the chin and forehead of the display were quite thick.

Bringing in a thick forehead is understandable as it makes room for the camera sensor and the unique privacy shutter. Moreover, the laptop packs a regular hinge without giving you 360-degree flexibility like we usually have on the Lenovo Yoga series.

Another aspect to be mentioned here is the weight of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. The laptop weighs 1.6 Kg, making it lightweight to carry around. Even with the work-from-home norm, the IdeaPad Slim 5 is a perfect gadget to carry with you if you're heading out to a nearby café to work! For security purposes, you'll find a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, for an easy sign-in option.

Some of the other design aspects include the front-facing speakers, something I've come to prefer. You'll also find speaker outlets at the rear. You'll find several ports on either side of the laptop for all your connectivity requirements. Also, the laptop is available in a single Graphite Grey color option.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Display Aspects

Moving on, the display on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a 15.6-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD resolution. The display offers 1920 X 1080 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 300nits. Lenovo claims the display is Anti-glare and offers 45 percent NTSC. As noted, the narrow bezels on either side make room for a lot of screen space. Precisely put, the IdeaPad Slim 5 offers a 90 percent Active Area, making it incredibly attractive.

However, there's one major letdown. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 doesn't offer touch support for the display. You would need to constantly rely on the ClickPad or use a mouse with this laptop. Having used devices like the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with its hinge mechanisms and touchscreen display - I feel the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 falls short in this department.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Smooth Keyboard, ClickPad

The device reviewed here is a 15-inch laptop, having a wider keyboard and a slightly larger trackpad. Having a larger keyboard has several benefits, especially with a dedicated number pad. I never faced any issues with the keyboard on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. The backlit keyboard makes a minimal sound, something that many users might prefer. The same goes for the ClickPad, which is smooth and handy to use.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 For Audio-Visual Treat

A work-laptop generally doubles as a personal laptop at times. If you're going to use the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 for your personal use like watching movies, series, or simply playing songs in the background - then you're in for a treat. Starting with the audio - users can experience the Stereo audio output on the laptop. With Dolby Audio and front-facing speakers, the overall audio experience is further enhanced.

As noted, the display is quite immersive. The colors and contrast are something that can be enjoyed on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. I watched a couple of documentaries, movies, and answered video calls on the laptop. All of these were satisfactory, thanks to the top-notch audio and video performance on the device.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Performance Scorecard

We now come to the key highlight of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 - CPU and GPU performance. The device packs the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor paired with the Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics along with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. The specs on the device are top-notch, which is why I ran a couple of CPU and GPU benchmarks like the 3D Mark, Geekbench to check out its performance.



The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 scored 4210 in the multi-core test and 1291 in the single-core test in the Cinebench platform. Further, the laptop scored 4641 in the multi-core and 1377 in the single-core test on the Geekbench benchmark testing.

To further examine its performance, I ran PC Mark 10, where it scored an overall of 4421 points. The CPU-Z benchmark platform gave the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 531 points in the single-thread and 2576 in the multi-thread tests.

Lastly, I ran the 3DMark to test its GPU performance, where the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 earned 1032 points. The same platform gave the laptop 4005 points for the CPU performance and tagged a ‘great' performance score!

These numbers might be intimidating, but simply put, they value the device's scorecard. And looking at the above numbers, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has an impressive one! I found the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 to be close in terms of performance. For instance, the Asus laptop scored 4631 in the PC Mark platform and 2619 in the CPU-Z benchmark.

Unprecedented Real-Life Performance

These numbers could mean nothing if it doesn't reflect in the real-life performance. In this case, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is one of the smoothest and performance-centric laptops I've used. I hardly witnessed any glitches during my time with the laptop. Features like Lenovo Vantage further help in personalizing the laptop. Be it doc files, browsing the internet, or streaming content - the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has functioned smoothly catering to both professional and personal needs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Battery Booster

The battery on the laptop is another factor worth mentioning. With mobile working, having a powerful battery without heating issues is something that everyone seeks. Well, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is the best answer for this. The device packs a 57Wh battery coupled with a 65W charger out-of-the-box. Fully charged, the IdeaPad Slim 5 can run for about 8-9 hours without needing a refill.

Again, this would depend on the tasks given the device. If you're running basic stuff like Microsoft Office, running background apps on your Chrome browser, or even streaming audio in the background, it can easily last an entire day. Also, the 65W charger takes about 2-3 hours to fully charge the laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Verdict: Worth Your Penny?

If you're looking for a laptop that doubles for both personal and professional needs, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a good choice. One of the best features about it is the unprecedented performance. Costing Rs. 62,490, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with the latest Intel CPU and GPU support.



That said, if you're looking for a trendy design and a flexible hinge, then this wouldn't be the best choice. Again, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 or the HP Pavilion x360 laptops come as a close competitor for their unique design and fall in the same price segment. Simply put, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 would make a good choice for you if you're emphasizing more on the performance rather than the design.