Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: Mix Of Premium Looks And Performance

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Specifications

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7

Display: 13.3-inch QHD 2560 x 1600, Dolby Vision

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Battery: 65W with rapid charging support, up to 13 hours (claimed)

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Design: Sleek And Functional

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop is quite synonymous with its name. The laptop looks sleek and stylish but doesn't compromise on functionalities that it brings to the table. It can be compared to MacBooks when it comes to sleekness and lightweight build. It weighs in under 900 grams despite its premium build, thereby making it one of the lightweight laptops from Lenovo. Also, it is sleek measuring just 14.5 that lets you carry it around wherever you go easily.

Lenovo has chosen the carbon fibre build that makes it look premium and stylish as well as durable. However, it has opted for magnesium alloy for the palm rest and bottom cover. We can see the prominent Lenovo and Yoga brandings at the top. Once you open the lid, you can see minimal bezels around the display, which is classy for a laptop.

I would say that it is one of the neatly designed laptop interiors with an all-white look (leaving the contract black bezels). There is a white backlit keyboard with a white backlight and a trackpad. Talking about the keyboard experience, the more responsive keys resulted in a lot of typos for me and I took time to get used to the keyboard layout due to its compact design. The touchpad is as classy as the overall design and it does recognizes the touch gestures accurately.

The lid houses an HD infrared webcam accompanied by a sensor for facial recognition. Besides the white color, there is a smooth finish that adds to its premiumness. However, I tend to keep wiping it more often than usual and I like the fact that it gets cleaned easily. The other aspect that makes heads turn towards it is the flexible build that lets the build bend up to 180 degrees. The laptop is claimed to feature military-grade durability that makes it withstand extreme temperature, dust, and water.

When it comes to port placement, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has ample ports including a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports and a mic or headphone jack. Also, there is a separate connector for the HDMI and USB Type-A port, which is an impressive addition. One good thing I liked in this laptop is that all three USB-C ports can be used for charging so that it can be charged from any side - right or left.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon's keyboard performance is impressive and as expected. It is on par with the other premium laptops. The travel between keys and the key response are quite natural. It was easy to get used to the keyboard layout and the backlit keyboard functionalities. Notably, the keystrokes were also fairly good.

Unlike the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, this laptop has bottom-firing speakers. This design could be annoying while using the laptop on a bed or sofa as the surface might block the audio.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Display Is Vibrant

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon flaunts a 13.3-inch display with a 91% active area ratio in 16:10 aspect ratio. Its QHD resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels displays crisp images as well as sharp text. Also, there is Dolby Vision, 100% SRGB color gamut, and 300 nits brightness. The display is TÜV Rheinland-certified and filters out harmful blue rays, thereby ensuring eye protection.

The display is surrounded by minimal bezels at the top and sides and a significant bezel at the bottom. The aspect ratio makes the viewing angle better and it adds with the 180-degree flexible display. It is vibrant enough when used indoors but not the case outdoors. The visibility is affected outdoors even on maximum brightness, though the screen is of matte finish. Overall, the display is quite bright and offers a vivid viewing experience.

In the display front, I miss out on a couple of things as detailed here. Firstly, it lacks touch screen support that is one of the most common aspects seen even in mid-range laptops. Also, the other aspect is that there is no support for a stylus, which is evident as the touch support is missing.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon: Smart IR Camera Is Impressive

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes fitted with an IR camera at the top bezel, which is impressive. There is support for face recognition, which is quite efficient. Once the setup is complete, the webcam works efficiently. It is merged with AI and detects if you are present while watching a video or listening to music and pauses the content as you walk away. Also, it resumes playing the content once you come back. This is one of the impressive features I like about the webcam.

However, you need to keep the camera turned on system-wide to enjoy this convenience. If you are skeptical to use the camera all the time, then you need not worry as there are ample security features to keep your peace intact. Also, I would like to tell you not to change your looks like wearing or removing spectacles while you are unlocking the laptop using facial recognition as the camera won't recognize you. Otherwise, it is definitely a pro in detecting faces and doesn't hit a miss, which is a good aspect.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Performance: Intel Evo Does Its Job

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon definitely works smoothly without a glitch. I could multi-task using this laptop with several windows open at once without the laptop throwing an issue. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. There is support for 16GB of LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. With this combination of hardware, the laptop can handle all your tasks easily.

I ran a few benchmarks to determine the results and evaluate the CPU performance. Firstly, let me detail the Geekbench benchmark score. It scored 1137 in the single-core test and 4812 in the multi-core test. In terms of competition, it scored well above the rival HP Spectre X360 but not as much as Dell XPS 13 9310.

Similarly, on Cinebench R23, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon scored 1282 points in the single-core test and 3564 points in the multi-core test. However, both scores are relatively lower than its counterparts mentioned above.

Not stopping with these, I ran the PC Mark 10 certification and the laptop scored a total of 4513 points with the results being split into 9149 points under essentials, 6445 points under productivity, and 4232 for digital content creation. Eventually, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon handles all tasks such as video conferencing, multi-tasking, and entertainment seamlessly.

To evaluate its GPU performance, I also ran the 3D Mark test and it scored 1512 points, which is quite impressive. So, it can be used for gaming purposes too and still deliver a decent performance though it cannot be pitched against gaming laptops. Additionally, in the CPU-Z benchmark test, the Lenovo laptop scored 535.2 in the single-thread test and 2727.3 in the multi-thread test.

Leaving the benchmark scores aside, the Lenovo laptop is definitely one of the best ones in its class for performance as it managed the real-life usage of any normal laptop user pretty well. It was used with at least 10 to 15 tabs on Google Chrome opened, Microsoft Teams running for a few hours at a stretch. Being an Intel Evo-certified laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has anything that you might expect from a laptop of its class in terms of performance.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon: Good HARMAN Kardon Speakers

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with two HARMAN Kardon-backed 2W speakers at the rear for clear and loud audio output. The audio output is enhanced with Dolby Atmos as well. In terms of performance, the audio performance was impressive while watching videos or movies and live sessions on Zoom while keeping it on a flat surface. I could find the audio falter when kept on my lap or on a bed, which is due to the bottom-firing.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Battery Performance

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is backed with a 65W battery, which supports rapid charging. The company claims that the battery life lasts up to 13 hours but I could get 6 to 7 hours of usage. With maximum usage such as Microsoft Teams turned on for 5 hours, WhatsApp Web connected for the same duration and browsing the web on Google Chrome, the laptop lasted for a maximum of 7 hours. Also, there were occasional Minecraft and Fortnite gaming sessions too on the laptop.

Given this usage, I had to plug the charger twice a day to get the claimed backup. Thankfully, the charging time isn't too long and it could be charged completely in around an hour, which is decent. The notable downside is that the laptop's bottom gets overheated while charging it, which is a concern.

Should You Buy?

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a laptop that gives you the best in almost all aspects. If you want a MacBook-Pro-like laptop with Windows, then you can opt for the Lenovo offering. Besides this, you get to use one of the thin and lightweight laptops. However, it is not as expensive as some of the offerings from other brands such as Dell, thereby making it a good buy for many users.

If you just look at the overall specifications and performance and not much bothered about the thin form factor, then you can opt for relatively affordable models out there. If you spend the extra bucks on this laptop, then you will get a more refined experience and a premium-looking Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. However, you might need to comprise a few things such as the lack of a touch screen display.