Lenovo unveils Yoga 730 and Yoga 530 laptops with Alexa support at MWC 2018

Lenovo has not launched any smartphones at MWC 2018, but the company has announced at the launch of two new laptops under the Yoga series. Dubbed as Yoga 730 and Yoga 530, the laptops were unveiled at MWC earlier today. Both models are upgraded versions of their respected predecessors and will be available starting from April.

The most significant change in the two laptops apart from the minor design changes is the integration of Amazon Alexa. Both the Lenovo Yoga 730 and Yoga 530 come with inbuilt far-field microphones that can be used to call out Cortana. We saw a similar feature in the Yoga 920 2-in-1 laptop that was launched in India late last month. Anyway, let's find out about the Yoga 730 and Yoga 530 in detail.

Sporting a metal chassis, the Lenovo Yoga 730 comes in two variants based on the display size; 13-inch and 15-inch. Both models are equipped with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. The SSD storage onboard can be upgraded up to 512GB and 1TB on the 13-inch variant and 15-inch variant respectively. The larger variant also packs an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

The Yoga 730 ships with a 1080p or a 4K resolution display, which is compatible with Lenovo's Active Pen 2 Stylus. What's more, the laptop features a set of speakers from JBL. The 15-inch model weighs at 1.89kg, whereas the 13-inch model is lighter at 1.2kgs.

As for pricing and availability, the 15-inch model with Lenovo Active Pen 2 stylus will start at EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs. 87,900), and will be released in April. The 13-inch model with Active Pen Stylus will start at EUR 999 (approximately Rs. 80,000), and it will be go on sale in April.

Lenovo also unveiled the Yoga 530 alongside the Yoga 730. Also known as the Flex 14, the Yoga 530 comes with similar specifications as the Yoga 730, but it doesn't have an all metal build like the latter.

The Yoga 530 is powered by the 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor under its hood. As far as the memory aspect is concerned, it offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is fitted with a 14-inch IPS LCD display and it is claimed to offer a battery life of about 10 hours. It will carry a starting price tag of EUR 549 (approximately Rs. 43,900).

Besides this, the company also showcased the education-based Chromebooks which were initially launched at CES 2018 in January.