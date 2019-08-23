LG Gram Laptops Goes Official: Price Starts At Rs. 95,000 In India News oi-Vivek

LG has officially introduced its Gram series of laptops in India. These notebooks are available in 14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17-inch screen sizes. The company claims that the 17-inch model is the world's lightest laptop in its class. All three models also come with a DTS Headphone: X support and a full-sized backlit keyboard.

LG Gram 17 Specifications

The LG Gram 17 comes with a WQXGA or 2560 x 1600p resolution screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is packed with a 72W battery, which according to the company, can last up to 19.5 hours on a single charge.

The notebook is powered by the 8th gen Intel Core-i7 processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD based storage. As per the connectivity, the laptop comes with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 ports using USB-A interface offering a maximum data transfer speed of up to 40GBps.

LG Gram 15, Gram 14 Specifications

The LG Gram 15 and Gram 14 offers a 15-inch and 14-inch FHD panels, respectively. Both models are powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core-i5 processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB based SSD. The Gram 15 weighs 1099 grams and offers a battery life of up to 21.6 hours on a single charge.

Price And Availability

The LG Gram 17 retails for Rs. 1,26,000

The LG Gram 15 retails for Rs. 98,000

The LG Gram 14 retails for Rs. 95,000

From the next week, all three models will go on sale on Amazon. As of now, there is no information on the offline availability.

Our Opinion On The LG Gram Series

The LG Gram laptops have been available in Europe and the US for sometimes now. The company has finally launched these laptops in India which blends design with productivity. Considering the pricing, these laptops will directly compete against Apple's MacBook series.

Best Mobiles in India