Microsoft likely prepping modular Windows 10 OS for foldable and dual display devices

For long, there are speculations that Microsoft is prepping devices with a new type of form factor. Now, a recent report touts that the commercial launch of such devices will start in late 2020. A previous report tipped that the company is working on a modular Surface device that is likely aimed to take on the iMac, Mac Mini, Mac Pro and other productivity PCs.

Now, a fresh report from The Verge claims that Microsoft is focusing on the software first. It states that the company is prepping to tune its Windows platform in order to make it adapt to the modern form factors such as foldable and dual display designs. It is said that the company is also investing a considerable amount for the development of the Windows software and Surface lineup of hardware for its new ventures. With this investment, the company can tune the Windows platform and make its apps adapt the varying form factors.

Modular Windows 10 OS

It is also touted that Microsoft is working closely with Intel and some leading OEMs to develop a range of hardware based on Windows OS. This will be an experimental lineup of devices launched in the future, claims the report.

For the uninitiated, when Windows 8 was launched, a few OEMs were claimed to have come up with 2-in-1 devices in order to see how the OS works on the non-conventional and touchscreen form factors. Going by the same, the latest report hints that a similar development will happen in the future for the module hardware based on Windows 10.

Talking about these varying form factors, it is believed that the same will involve foldable and dual display devices. Notably, the foldable display devices are soon to become mainstream and we can expect Microsoft to play a significant role in this space in the near future.

Microsoft Project Andromeda

The Project Andromeda from Microsoft refers to a sort of portable Surface product with dual displays. It is believed that this product can easily fit in a pocket. It could be the first of its kind device that blurs the line that exists between PCs and mobile devices. However, we cannot expect this device to be launched anytime before 2020.

In the meantime, a modular Windows 10 OS was spotted online suggesting that it could be powering the devices with future-forward form factors. Once this OS comes to fruition, we can expect a slew of devices to be launched with such advanced form factors.