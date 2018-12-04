Microsoft might bring its foldable device Andromeda in 2019

It appears that the year 2019 is going to be ruled by the foldable smartphones and 5G enabled devices. While Samsung's foldable smartphone the Galaxy F is one of the highly anticipated foldable phones to be launched in 2019, the other smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony and Oppo among others are also reportedly working towards their own version of a foldable smartphone. Though a foldable smartphone FlexPai has already been introduced by Royale for the masses, some new reports suggest that Microsoft is also working towards a foldable smartphone of its own.

As per Sams, the Redmond giant is currently working towards a mysterious device which is dubbed as Andromeda. Andromeda is said to be a phone and a tablet which is foldable and is expected to hit the shelves by the end of the year 2019. Considering that the other brands might already have released their foldable devices by that time, it would be interesting to see what all new features Andromeda will offer to the users.

The information suggesting the upcoming foldable Microsoft Andromeda device was revealed in a book called "Beneath a Surface". The book by journalist and tech blog Thurrot.com written by Brad Sams sheds some light on how Microsoft has developed its Surface brand and it also shares some details on the upcoming Microsoft Surface products.

The author had written in a blog post that "Again, this device will ship when it's ready and there is justification for it but the company sees it as a visionary device and it is currently slated for a Q4 (of 2019) release.

The Microsoft Andromeda is likely to come with a larger display panel as compared to the other foldable phones which will be available in the market in the coming days. Going by the recent patents it is expected that the Andromeda will be slightly big in its polished form and will not come with a "pocketable design". As of now, the information on Andromeda foldable device is scarce and Microsoft is yet to make any official statement on the same. We will keep you posted with the further information on the upcoming foldable Microsoft device, so stay tuned for more updates.