Microsoft Surface Book 2 launched with updated design and features

Microsoft yesterday announced Surface Book 2, the latest addition to its Surface lineup which debuted in 2015. It is claimed to offer 'five-times' better graphics as compared to its predecessor.

Talking about the design aspect, the Surface Book 2 holds many resemblances with its predecessor, but it is said to have improved back-lit keyboard as well as a more flexible hinge. The hinges are designed in such a way that it increases the horizontal depth of the base of the laptop. The heavier screen is one of the reasons behind this. Furthermore, the screen can function as a standalone tablet when detached.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 comes in two variants; one with a 13.5-inch display and another featuring a 15-inch display. The smaller model's display offers a screen resolution of 3,000×2,000 pixels. Whereas 15-inch model has a display with a screen resolution of 3,240×2,160 pixels and a pixel density of 260ppi.

Both the variants have touchscreens and are compatible with the new Surface Pen and Surface Dial. The 15-inch variant has ventilation along the display for fans but the 13.5-inch comes sans it.

Under the hood, the Surface Book 2 laptops are powered by the 7th generation Intel 'Kaby Lake' processors as well as the new 8th generation Intel 'Coffee Lake' processors. The Core i5-7300U found on the 13.5-inch model is Kaby Lake but you also get the new Core i7-8650U on both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, with i7 being the only option on the 15-inch.

In terms of graphics, the 13.5-inch model has Intel HD Graphics 620 (Kaby Lake), Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Coffee Lake) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB). The 15-inch variant, on the other hand, features Intel UHD Graphics 620 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB).

The devices are available in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB solid-state storage options with 8GB or 16GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 memory.

On the connectivity front, the new laptops have two USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type=C port, SD slot, headphone jack and the proprietary Surface connector. There is no Thunderbolt support. Microsoft claims the devices come with improved batteries, with 17 hours of video playback with the keyboard attached and 5 hours in tablet mode.

The 13.5-inch model carries a starting price tag of $1,499 (approximately Rs. 97,500), while the starting price for the 15-inch model is $2,499 (approximately Rs. 1,62,500). Pre-orders for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptops open on November 9 and shipping starts from November 16 onwards.