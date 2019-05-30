Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 6, And Surface 6 Now Available With Rs. 7,500 Cashback News oi-Vivek All Microsoft Surface Devices are based on Windows 10 OS

Though the company Microsoft is known for Windows OS, the company also makes high-end PCs under the Surface moniker. The Microsoft Surface laptop, Surface Book 2, Surface Pro 6 are some of the latest products from the Surface lineup of devices, which offers premium design and latest hardware.

To lessen the burden on Indian tech-savvy consumers, Microsoft has announced EMI plans with up to Rs. 7500 cashback (valid till June 30). The latest EMI offers will be applicable to both offline and online stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Here are some of the best Surface notebooks/tablets available in India.

Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro 6 is a compact 2-in-1 PC, powered by 8th Gen Intel CPU with Windows 10 OS. Compared to the previous generation Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 6 offers up to 1.5x more performance with a day of battery life on a single charge.

The Surface Pro 6 comes with a detachable keyboard, which makes it a versatile product, where, one can use it as a tablet or a laptop.

Surface Laptop 2

I have personally used the Surface Laptop 2, and it is the best Windows 10 powered notebook that I have ever used. It comes with a high-resolution touch screen display with accurate color calibration, and the entire machine is made using a single block of aluminum, which makes the device light and rigid.

With up to 14.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, the device can last throughout the day on a single charge, and the notebook also supports fast charging.

Surface Go

Surface Go is the latest tablet computer from Microsoft and is also the most affordable machine from Microsoft. Like every other Surface device, the Surface Go is powered by an Intel CPU (Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y) and it is a great machine to watch movies, listening to music, and to browse the web.

Our take on the Surface devices

For sure, Microsoft makes the best Windows-powered laptops and notebooks. However, it is also a well-known fact that the Surface devices, especially in India, are a bit expensive compared to the competition. With the latest EMI plans, you can finally own your favorite Surface device without burning a hole in your wallet.