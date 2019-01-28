Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface laptop 2 available in India

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will be available starting January 28, 2019, in India via e-commerce platforms (Amazon and Flipkart) and select retail stores of Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other retailers. The devices will be available for commercial/enterprise customers through authorized resellers.

The Surface Pro 6 features redesigned architecture under its hood. The quad-core, 8th Generation Intel Core processor device is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor while offering the same battery life and a 12.3-inch PixelSense display.

You also get the inking features and Surface Pen with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features available on Office 365. With helpful time-saver features on Windows 10, including the password-free Windows Hello sign-in and Windows Timeline, users can get more done on their Surface Pro 6.

The device features a 165-degree kickstand, and Surface Pro weighs just 770 grams, making it a desirable productivity device that can be used at any location. Add in the Signature Type Cover and Surface Mouse, and Surface Pro 6 immediately transforms from a tablet to a laptop.

The all-new Surface Laptop 2 is a sleek and light device with improved speed and performance enabled by the latest 8th Generation Intel Quad Core processor, Surface Laptop 2 is 85 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

With up to 14.5 hours of battery life, Surface Laptop 2 features the PixelSense Touch Display, and high-end keyboard and trackpad. The device also features the built-in OmniSonic speakers hidden below the keyboard.