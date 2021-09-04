ENGLISH

    Microsoft Surface Go 3 Launching In Two Models; Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y And i3 SoCs Tipped

    Microsoft Surface event is all set for September 22, where the company is expected to announce a few new products. The list includes the much-anticipated Microsoft Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro Book, and even the Surface Go 3. Now, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 was spotted on the rumor mill, giving us an idea of what to expect.

     
    Microsoft Surface Go 3 Launching In Two Models: Report
    Microsoft Surface Go 3 Specs Leaked

    The Microsoft Surface Go 3 appeared on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. Additionally, another report by WinFuture has thrown some light on the upcoming laptop. As the name suggests, this is the third-gen convertible PC from the Windows maker. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Go 3 would pack a similar design to the previous Surface Go models.

    The alleged Microsoft Surface Go 3 would include a 10.5-inch FHD display. The design also includes a magnesium alloy with a fold-out stand. Reports also suggest the upcoming Surface Go laptop would pack a fan-less design. This means, there won't be any moving parts under the hood. This also raises concerns about overheating issues.

    Microsoft Surface Go Launching In Two Models

    Reports also suggest the upcoming Surface Go 3 would launch in two models, one with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and the other Intel Core i3-10100Y. Here, the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor was paired with 4GB RAM but is said to be quite powerful. In fact, the Geekbench results on this chipset revealed a 62 percent spike in performance than the Microsoft Surface Go 2.

    Looking back, the Surface Go 2 packed the Pentium Gold 4425Y chipset. The Geekbench result also revealed a 48 percent spike in multi-core performance when compared to its predecessor. On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 with the Intel Core i3-10100Y model will reportedly include 8GB of RAM.

     

    The results here revealed a 4 percent increase in single-core and 11 percent spike in multi-core tests on Geekbench. To note, the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor comes under the energy-saving chipsets of the Amber Lake Y series. Presently, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 and other Surface products are set to debut on September 22. We'll know more once the laptops go official.

    microsoft intel laptops news
    Saturday, September 4, 2021, 10:29 [IST]
