Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 With Screen Cracks Getting Free Repairs

Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop 3 back in October 2019. Since purchasing and using the new device, users have been reporting cracks appearing on the laptop screen, even without causing any physical damage to the device itself. While the reason is a bit surprising, Microsoft today said it would fix the screen for free.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Screen Cracks

Just months following the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, complaints began filing in about an issue with the screen. A report by ZDNet had highlighted the screen cracking issue back in February. The issue was noted to be arising from laptops with aluminum cases and not those covered with Alcantara fabric.

As reports and complaints surged, Microsoft said it would investigate the matter. And now, the company is providing a free repaid for the Surface Laptop 3 with screen cracks. Interestingly, the issue seems to be related to what Microsoft calls the 'a hairline fracture in the glass'.

"We have investigated claims of the screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause," Microsoft said in a support document.

How To Get Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Repaired?

If you're having an issue with the Surface Laptop 3, the company insists you contact the Microsoft Support to initiate a repair that's free of charge during the warranty period of the device. The software giant also noted that if users had paid for a repair previously that could be covered in the new policy, then these users can contact Microsoft support for reimbursement.

Of course, the free repair of the reimbursement of a previous repair doesn't apply to those devices with cracked screens caused by physical damage like dropping the laptop or other means.

