Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With 11th Gen Intel Chip, Windows 11 Launched: Price, Availability

Microsoft Surface laptops have always been on the expensive side except for the Go series. The Windows maker has now launched a new entry-level laptop, namely the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It comes as the successor to the first-gen Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with upgraded specs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Features

That said, a few specifications of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 are similar to its predecessor. For instance, the new entry-level laptop sports a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display offers a 1536 x 1024 pixels resolution. It also includes a couple of enhanced features like a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

The major upgrade is what lies under the hood. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 draws power from the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. More importantly, the new Microsoft Surface laptop runs Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box, unlike the previous models that arrived with Windows 10 in S mode.

The S mode allowed users to only download and use applications available in the Microsoft Store. Apart from the chipset and software upgrades, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has retained many other features from its predecessor. It still includes a single USB type-A, USB type-C, and a headphone jack.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 also includes the proprietary port for charging, which the company claims to offer 13.5 hours on a single charge. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and dual microphones for an enhanced experience.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Price

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 starts from USD 599.99 (around Rs. 46,500) for the base model of 4GB + 128GB, which is USD 50 more than its predecessor. The 8GB + 128GB model costs USD 699.99 (roughly Rs. 54,299) and the high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at USD 799.99 (around Rs. 62,100).

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is also available in commercial models with the same configurations, but costs USD 100 more. Plus, these models also get a higher 16GB + 256GB configuration, costing USD 1099.99 (roughly Rs. 85,325). The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping from June 7.

