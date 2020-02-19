Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Could Be Priced Starting From Rs. 70,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is already known that Microsoft will soon launch the Surface Pro 7 in India. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date of this convertible laptop. Given that the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is visiting India next week, we can expect some major announcements from the company.

In a recent development, Microsoft has listed the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Laptop 3 in the county. These three devices are listed on the official Microsoft website in the country. Of these, the Surface Pro 7 convertible laptop has already been listed by the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart. And, the listing reveals that the Surface Pro 7 could be priced starting from Rs. 70,990.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 was announced back in October 2019. The convertible laptop can be used in tablet mode as well. It comes with a removable signature type cover and a kickstand. And, there is a slew of accessories such as the Surface Pen Stylus.

There is a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a 10-point multitouch and a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Under its hood, this 2-in-1 from Microsoft employs a powerful 10th Generation Intel Core processor, which works in conjunction with 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD. It comes with the faster and more advanced Wi-Fi 6 standard, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and TPM 2.0 chip. The battery life on the Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours.

This 2-in-1 comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera both with FHD 1080 video recording support. There are 1.6W stereo speakers with Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio Premium. It has a slew of ports including Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, Mini Display port, microSDXC card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port.

What About Pricing?

Well, the official listing of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in the country shows that the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and Intel i3 processor is priced at Rs. 70,990. And, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is listed for Rs. 1,37,990. Notably, it appears to be launched in two color options - Matte Black and Platinum.

Best Mobiles in India