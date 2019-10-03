Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 Announced: Price, Specs And Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the event in New York on Wednesday, Microsoft announced a slew of devices. The Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 and Surface Pro X 2-in-1 devices were also launched at the event. The Surface Pro 7 features an upgraded Intel processor while the Surface Pro X comes equipped with the new processor that is codesigned with Qualcomm.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2-in-1 device sports a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense Display with 2880 x 1920 pixels, 10-point multitouch and 33% thinner bezels. This 2-in-1 is powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor codesigned with Qualcomm along with Adreno 685 iGPU, 8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD.

There is a Surface Pen with 4096 levels of pressure, 0.1mm precision and Tilt sensing. The keyboard features pen docking for secure storage and charging of the new Slim Pen. There are connectivity aspects including Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, Bluetooth 5.0, up to Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro5 with eSIM and nano-SIM support. The battery life of the Surface Pro X is touted to be up to 13 hours.

There is a 10MP AF rear camera with 4K/FHD video recording and a 5MP webcam with support for FHD 1080p video recording. The Surface Pro X 2-in-1 comes with 2W stereo speakers with dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio Premium. It has two USB Type-C ports, and Surface Connect, a Surface Keyboard connector port.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Talking about the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1, it is an ultralight 2-in-1 with laptop-to-tablet versatility. There is a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a 10-point multitouch and a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Under its hood, this 2-in-1 from Microsoft employs a powerful 10th Generation Intel Core processor, which works in conjunction with 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD.

There is a Surface Pen with the same capabilities as the one on Surface Pro X. Unlike the other model, this one comes with the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and TPM 2.0 chip. The battery life on the Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours.

This 2-in-1 comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera both with FHD 1080 video recording support. There are 1.6W stereo speakers with Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio Premium. It has a slew of ports including Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, Mini Display port, microSDXC card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port.

Price And Availability

Microsoft Surface Pro X is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 71,000). It is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale from November 5. The Surface Pro 7 is priced starting from $749 (approx. Rs. 53,300) and will go on sale from October 22 with pre-orders already live.

