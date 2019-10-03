Microsoft Surface Duo: Meet The Android-Based Foldable Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Microsoft took the wraps off several new devices including the dual-screen device called Surface Duo. This is the highly-anticipated Surface smartphone running Android. It has paper-thin 5.6-inch screens that can unfold to create an 8.3-inch tablet. The device features a 360-degree hinge and can be used to make calls.

The Microsoft Surface Duo can be used in numerous modes and has both Google Play Store and Microsoft Launcher. The teaser video showcased by the company shows that it runs Project xCloud Xbox game streaming running on the foldable display.

Microsoft Surface Duo Release Date

The Surface Duo will go on sale sometime during the holiday season in 2020, which is likely to fall before December 2020. As of now, there is no word regarding how much it will cost, but it is expected to be expensive as it comes with two screens. There are possibilities for this device to be limited in terms of availability initially.

Microsoft Surface Duo Details

Microsoft Surface Duo resembles the smaller version of the Surface Neo, the dual-screen tablet launched at the event. It comes with two 5.6-inch screens that are made of Gorilla Glass and split by a visible hinge. Given that there's durable glass protection, the device might not experience issues such as breaking display as in the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Duo runs Android, which could be Android 10 that has support for foldable displays. It will run all Android apps as well. We can get to know more details at the time of its release next year.

Gaming Capabilities

It is touted that developers can leverage special APIs that detect when a game is streaming to a small-screen device such as foldable devices and bring necessary controls for the same to work. When the Surface Duo is folded out, it gets touch commands for Project xCloud on the lower part of the screen to create a Nintendo 3DS like experience.

What We Think

Given that the Microsoft Surface Duo comes with a foldable display and durable protection, it looks like it will be a stiff rival to the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold after its release. However, we need to wait for another year to know how well it fares in the new category of smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India