Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Advanced to launch on December 1 in two variants

Microsoft had introduced the new Surface Pro back in May. The company had promised during the launch that an LTE variant of the device will be released later this year.

Microsoft has now unveiled the LTE Advanced variant of the new Surface Pro at the ongoing annual Future Decoded event in London. The Redmond-based tech giant has also confirmed the arrival of the device on the official Windows Blog site. The shipment of the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will start in December. Since it is aimed towards businesses, it will first be available to business customers starting from December 1.

The Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced features the Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon X16 modem that carries support 20 global LTE bands. The company is using this LTE chipset, with 20 LTE bands, to ensure that anyone can buy this model of Surface Pro and have LTE work in any country around the world.

The Cat. 9 LTE modem that offers a maximum download speed of up to 450Mbps, makes it the fastest LTE-enabled notebook.

Microsoft has not given any information on the battery capacity of the Surface Pro LTE variant. The company had claimed earlier that the new Surface Pro will let users watch videos continuously for up to 13.5 hours. However, the inclusion of LTE connectivity will impact the device's battery performance.

The Surface Pro LTE Advanced will be offered in two variants. While both the models will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, they will differ in terms of RAM configuration and internal storage. The basic one will feature 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It will be sold at $1,149 (approximately Rs. 74, 2000.

The higher variant of the Surface Pro LTE Advanced has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage as well as Intel HD 620 graphics. This model will carry a price tag of $1,449 (approximately Rs. 93,500).