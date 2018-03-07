Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced now widely available

Microsoft had introduced the new Surface Pro back in May, 2017. The company had promised during the launch that an LTE variant of the device will be released by end of 2017. As promised, it unveiled the LTE Advanced variant of the new Surface Pro at the annual Future Decoded event in London, in November last year. However, the device was only available to business users.

Well, Microsoft has finally launched the LTE version of the Surface Pro for regular users. It is up for sale on the US-based e-commerce website Best Buy. The Surface Pro with LTE Advanced features Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon X16 modem that carries support 20 global LTE bands.

Microsoft has used this LTE chipset, with 20 LTE bands, to ensure that anyone can buy this model of Surface Pro and have LTE work in any country around the world. The Cat. 9 LTE modem that offers a maximum download speed of up to 450Mbps, makes Surface Pro the fastest LTE-enabled notebook.

There is no concrete information on the battery capacity of the Surface Pro LTE variant. Microsoft had claimed earlier that the new Surface Pro will let users watch videos continuously for up to 13.5 hours. However, the inclusion of LTE connectivity will impact the device's battery performance to some extent.

The Surface Pro LTE Advanced comes in two variants. While both the models will be powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, they differs in terms of RAM configuration and internal storage.

The basic one features 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It carries a price tag of $1,149 (approximately Rs. 74,200). The higher variant of the Surface Pro LTE Advanced offers 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage as well as Intel HD 620 graphics. This model is priced at $1,449 (approximately Rs. 93,500).

Microsoft recently brought the new Surface Pro to the Indian market. Do note that the Surface Pro available in India doesn't have LTE support.