More than 50% of smartphones to feature 3 or more camera by the end of 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua 0 launches were in Q1 2019. The Huawei Mate & P series, the Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy flagships, and the Vivo V15/Pro are some of the existing models driving the triple (and more) camera

According to a report by counterpoint, 50 percent of the smartphones sold globally will have three or more camera sensors by the end of 2021.

More than 40 smartphones launched as of April 2019 had three or more cameras.

In 2019, OEMs are taking the battle a step ahead with a triple camera setup now becoming popular. Almost 6 percent of smartphones sold globally had three or more rear camera sensors in March 2019. This figure is likely to go up to 15 percent by the end of 2019 and 35 percent by the end of 2020. We expect that by the end of 2021, Counterpoint said.

Among these, 30 launches were in Q1 2019. The Huawei Mate & P series, the Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy flagships, and the Vivo V15/Pro are some of the existing models driving the triple (and more) camera sensor penetration.

The research firm pointed out that Samsung is a big adopter of the three or more camera setup, especially in its models in the affordable-premium price bands.

Other OEMs, including Apple and OnePlus, to join the bandwagon later this year, the report said.

Furthermore, the firm expects smartphone OEMs to launch models with 64MP and more in H2 2019. In 2020, we expect smartphones with camera resolutions of 100MP and more.

Triple camera penetration in mid-premium ($600-$799) and premium ($800) price band is also expected to grow rapidly with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the Huawei P30 series.

Google does not even have no dual cameras on its flagship Pixel phones and was relying on the stellar image quality through software. However, with the premium segment increasingly adopting dual camera sensors, Google will be under pressure to integrate this into their upcoming flagships.