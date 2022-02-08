MSI Launches Metaverse Ready Gaming Laptops In India: Price Starts At Rs. 1,11,990 News oi-Vivek

MSI has officially launched a whole new range of laptops in India, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. These are the first set of laptops in India that are marketed as metaverse-ready devices, and here are the details regarding the same.

If you are buying a new MSI laptop, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, then the company will also include a complimentary $50 steam wallet code. Do note that, this offer is only valid till March 15th, 2022.

MSI Stealth GS77/66

The MSI Stealth GS77/66 is a thin-and-light high-performance gaming laptop that is just under 21mm in thickness. The laptop comes in a new core black color and has a hinge, which is made using zinc alloy. The laptop also has a large touchpad and supports up to 100W of USB PD charging. This laptop is designed as a "Business Gamers" laptop.

MSI Raider GE 76/66

The MSI Raider GE 76 or the GE 66 are high-performance gaming laptops, powered by up to RTX 3080 Ti graphics which can take up to 220W of power in OverBoost mode, this makes the MSI Raider GE 76 one of the most powerful gaming laptops that one can buy in India.

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition is a special limited edition launch built in collaboration with Ubisoft. This laptop comes with a unique paint job and offers up to Intel Core i7 processor and the bundle also includes a limited edition of the Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition game.

MSI Pulse GL 76/66

The MSI Pulse GL 76/66 is designed by Maarten Verhoeven and features titanium power armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army. The laptop uses Cooler Boost 5 which is said to increase the airflow by 15 percent, which will keep the laptop cool.

MSI Katana GF76/66

The MSI Katana GF76/66 is inspired by "Dragon Power" This laptop has a unique keyboard that offers 1.7mm key travel and also offers Cooler Boost 5.

Model CPU + GPU MRP Stealth GS77 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9

(RTX3080Ti,GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,81,990.00 Stealth GS77 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,35,990.00 Stealth GS66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i9

(RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,30,990.00 Stealth GS66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7

(RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,13,990.00 Raider GE76 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,81,990.00 Raider GE76 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,85,990.00 Raider GE66 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,47,990.00 Raider GE66 12UHS Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,14,990.00 Raider GE66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,79,990.00 Vector GP76 12UH 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,46,990.00 Vector GP76 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,23,990.00 Vector GP66 12UH 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,40,990.00 Vector GP66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,12,990.00 Pulse GL76 12UEK 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,62,990.00 Pulse GL66 12UEK 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,56,990.00 Crosshair 15 B12UEZ 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,56,990.00 Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 1,90,990.00 Katana GF76 12UE 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,51,990.00 Katana GF76 12UD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050Ti GDDR6 4GB INR 1,28,990.00 Katana GF66 12UE 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,45,990.00 Katana GF66 12UD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050Ti GDDR6 4GB) INR 1,23,990.00 Katana GF66 12UC 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB) INR 1,11,990.00

