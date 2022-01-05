CES 2022: MSI Launches Laptops With 12th Gen Intel CPU And RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

MSI Stealth GS77

The MSI Stealth G7S7 is the latest and the high-performance gaming laptop from the company, which either comes with a 4K resolution display or a QHD resolution panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop also offers DDR5 RAM and supports technologies like Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E connectivity using Intel Killer wired and wireless modem.

The MSI Stealth GS77 is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The device also supports MSI exclusive OverBoost technology, which delivers up to 220 watts in total, which is said to be 13 percent more than the competition.

MSI Raider GE

The MSI Raider GE is a desktop-class gaming laptop, which is again powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The laptop comes with PCIe Gen4 SSD along with DDR5 RAM. Coming to display, the MSI Raider GE comes with a 1080p 360Hz panel or a 1440p 240Hz panel. The laptop also has an FHD resolution web camera.

Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

MSI in collaboration with Ubisoft has created a special edition laptop -- the Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition. This laptop comes with a new design with a blue and green color scheme. The laptop can be equipped with up to a QHD 240Hz panel.

As per the performance, it comes with up to RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 140W of TGP, and just like the MSI Raider GE and the MSI Stealth GS77, the Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition is also a "meta ready" laptop.

MSI Creator 17 and MSI Creator Z16P

Besides gaming machines, MSI also launched two new laptops for creators -- the MSI Creator 17 and Creator Z16P. These laptops come with a CNC-milled aluminum chassis and feature a 16:10 aspect ratio display. The MSI Creator 17 has a full-sized SD card slot and it is also the first 17-inch laptop to support touch input.

The MSI Creator 17 and the MSI Creator Z16P are equipped with a color-accurate display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a less than 2 delta-E color accuracy. As per the performance, these laptops offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and these are also meta-ready laptops.