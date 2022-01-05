Just In
CES 2022: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 3070 Ti Laptop, 3080 Ti Laptop, And RTX 3090 Ti GPUs Announced
NVIDIA has officially announced four new GPUs during the CES 2022 presentation. The company has unveiled two new laptop GPUs -- the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop and the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop. Similarly, the company has also launched the most affordable and the most expensive RTX 30 series of GPUs --the RTX 3050 and the RTX 3090 Ti.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop is the most powerful laptop GPU from the company. It offers 16GB of GDDR6 video memory and can even outperform the NVIDIA RTX Titan graphics card. Laptops with RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be available at a starting price of $2499.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop is yet another high-performance 1440p class GPU for laptops. The RTX 3070 Ti Laptop is said to be 70 percent faster than the RTX 2070 Super laptop GPU and can deliver over 100 fps on most games at 1440p resolution, and laptops with RTX 3070 Ti cost starts at $1,499.
You can buy laptops with either RTX 3080 Ti Laptop or the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop starting February 1st in select markets. Not just that, NVIDIA also launched the new generation of NVIDIA Studio laptops, made for content creators and to handle 3D workloads other than gaming. This platform will include laptops from OEMs like ASUS, MSI, and Razer and will feature the newly announced RTX 3080 Ti Laptop and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Announced
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is currently the most affordable GPU from the RTX 30 series, which just costs Rs. 22,200 in India. This 50-class desktop GPU offers real-time ray-tracing and is capable of offering 60fps with ray-tracing on AAA titles at 1080p resolution.
Even though this is a budget GPU, it still offers 8GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU is also capable of offering additional NVIDIA technologies like DLSS. The graphics card will be available in India and across the world from January 27th. If you could buy the RTX 3050 at Rs. 22,200, this will be more than sufficient for 1080p gaming.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Teased
NVIDIA also showcased the upcoming RTX 3090 Ti GPU. The brand confirmed that the GPU will come with 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 tensor teraflops. The GPU will come with 24GB GDDR6x video memory with 21Gb/s bandwidth. More details regarding the RTX 3090 Ti will be announced by the end of January 2022.
|Gizbot
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU Specifications
|CUDA Cores
|Boost Clock (GHz)
|Base Clock (GHz)
|Standard Memory Config
|Memory Interface Width
|Graphics Card Power (W)
|Required System Power (W)
|RTX 3080 Ti Mobile
|7424
|1125 - 1590 MHz
|16 GB GDDR6
|256-bit
|80 - 150 W
|RTX 3070 Ti Mobile
|5888
|1035 - 1485 MHz
|8 GB GDDR6
|256-bit
|80 - 125 W
|RTX 3050
|2560
|1.78
|1.55
|8 GB GDDR6
|128-bit
|130
|550
