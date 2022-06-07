Titan GT77: MSI Launches The Most Powerful Gaming Laptop In The World News oi-Vivek

MSI is bringing back the Titan GT of gaming laptops in style. The MSI Titan GT77 is currently one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the world and is backed by the most powerful laptop-grade CPU and GPU. Here are the details on what could be the most powerful gaming laptop of 2022.

The MSI Titan GT77 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The new Intel Core 12900HX comes with 16 CPU cores, offering desktop-like performance with up to 75W of TDP. The RTX 3080 Ti Laptop also comes with up to 175W of power, again, offering desktop-GPU-like performance.

MSI Titan GT77 Cooling Solution

To keep these powerful components cool, MSI has fitted the Titan GT77 with a total of four fans and seven heat pipes. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that the Titan GT77 weighs just 23mm despite having four fans along with desktop-grade computing components.

The high-performance 12th Gen Intel HX processor on the Titan GT77 is paired with fast DDR5 RAM and the laptop has a total of four PCIe SSD slots with one PCIe Gen 5 SSD slot, making the MSI Titan GT77 one of the first laptops to support the latest PCIe technology.

The MSI Titan GT77 also has a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX keys. When it comes to display, the MSI Titan GT77 is equipped with a massive 17.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 4K resolution (3840x2160) and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

MSI Raider GE HX Series

Along with the flagship MSI Titan GT77, the company has also launched the new MSI Raider GE HX Series of gaming laptops, equipped with up to Intel Core i9-12900HX and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

The MSI Raider GE67HX is fitted with a 240Hz OLED display with 0.2 seconds of response time. The display also offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut along with DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. Lastly, the laptop offers a massive 99.9Whr battery along with the latest wireless networking capabilities such as Wi-Fi 6E.

MSI CreatorPro X17

The MSI CreatorPro X17 is the latest creator-oriented high-performance laptop with the Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU. The CreatorPro X17 comes with NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU instead of the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. All three laptops will soon go on sale in select markets in the coming weeks.

