MSI unveils new GV series gaming laptops: Announces free bundled gifts for consumers

MSI, the global leader in heavy-duty gaming laptops has unveiled its signature offerings- GV62VR 7RF, GV62 7RE and GV62 7RD gaming machines along with MSI Xmas Bundle Gifts this season.

MSI has said that these laptops furnish an immersive experience to gaming enthusiasts and cater to their end to end gaming needs. The new arrival GV62 series laptops will be available at an attractive price tag of Rs. 1,19,990 for GV62VR 7RF, Rs. 1,04,990 for GV62 7RE and Rs. 79,990 for the GV62 7RD model which is significantly lower than similar offerings by other competitors in the India market.

However, as per the company, these gaming series come with innovative Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution and it's own exclusive gaming features catered for gamers to release the full performance of the laptops.

Apart from these laptops consumers buying select MSI gaming laptops will also be entitled to get assured gifts. The gifts will range from Gaming Mousepads to Headsets to Laptop Bags that will be included with the company's series of gaming laptops. You can click here to check the list of all the laptops on which the assured gifts offer stands valid.

Having said that, below are the key specs of MSI GV series machines which is exclusively available on Flipkart India.

GV62VR 7RF

This model comes with the latest 7th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 with desktop level performance. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display and has a 120 Hz Refresh Rate and 3ms response time panel. There is also an option for 94 percent NTSC wide-view panel.

It features cool gray brushed design and includes gaming keyboard by SteelSeries with red color backlighting. For audio, it is equipped with Nahimic 2+ 3D sound technology that delivers 360-degree immersive audio experience

The laptop comes with the company's exclusive Cooler Boost 4 Technology as well as matrix display that supports 4K output up to 2 external monitors.

GV62 7RE and GV62 7RD

These models come with the latest 7th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + 2 / 4 GB GDDR5 with desktop level performance. The laptops feature a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display and has a 120 Hz Refresh Rate and 94 percent NTSC wide-view panel.

Like GV62VR 7RF, these two also feature cool gray brushed design and includes gaming keyboard by Steelseries with red color backlighting. For audio, they are equipped with Nahimic 2+ 3D sound technology that delivers 360-degree immersive audio experience

The laptops also boast the company's exclusive Cooler Boost 4 Technology as well as matrix display that supports 4K output up to 2 external monitors.