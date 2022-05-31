MSIology Ahead of the Curve Launch Event: High-Performance 12th Gen Intel Core HX Based Gaming Laptops Incomin News oi-Vivek

MSI is all set to launch its next set of high-performance gaming laptops. The company is hosting the MSIology: Ahead of the Curve launch event on the 6th of June at 10:30 PM, and the company will officially launch the first set of gaming laptops with the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of CPUs.

As per the press invite, the company will launch high-performance gaming laptops and high-end computers for content creators. The high-end models of the upcoming laptops are expected to use the Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU and RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Most Powerful Gaming Laptop From MSI?

Yes, the upcoming gaming laptops launching at the MSIology: Ahead of the Curve will be the most powerful gaming laptops that the company has ever launched, and they are likely to outperform the MSI Raider GE76 12UHS, which we recently reviewed.

Again, models like the MSI Raider GE76 12UHS already use the most powerful laptop GPU -- the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, while the upcoming gaming laptops will get an edge over the current flagship models due to the more powerful CPU.

The Intel Core i9-12900HX is currently the most powerful laptop CPU with a TDP of 55W, with over 20 percent more power rating than a standard gaming laptop CPU. On top of that, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPUs also come with higher clock speeds for better single-threaded performance.

MSIology: Ahead of the Curve Launch Event?

MSIology: Ahead of the Curve launch event will live stream on various social media platforms and YouTube. You can also register for the same via MSI's official website to get a reminder about the launch event. MSI is also offering a steam gift voucher worth $100 for 10 users who pre-registers for the event and answers a question asked during the launch event.

While the upcoming MSI laptops are definitely interesting, they are likely to be on the expensive side, and they could easily be some of the most expensive laptops that the company has ever launched. Brands like Asus and Dell are also expected to launch new 12th Gen Intel Core HX processor-based gaming laptops in the coming days.

