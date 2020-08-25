New HP ENVY Laptops Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 79,999

HP ENVY 15

The HP ENVY 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to 4K resolution. The high-end iteration of this laptop offers 4K OLED display with DisplayHDR certification, offering 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio with 400 nits brightness. Individual OLED panels are color calibrated to obtain a Delta E value of less than two and it also supports touch input.

Coming to the performance, the laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design along with 16GB RAM. It is fitted with two 12volts fans with a vapor chamber and said to offer a 33 percent better cooling solution.

In terms of storage, the laptop offers up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 based SSD with modern connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The laptop also supports fast charging, where 50 percent of the battery can be charged in just 45 minutes and the laptop can last up to 16.5 hours on a single charge.

Pricing And Availability

The HP ENVY 15 will be available in three SKUs from the HP World store and the official website. Here are the details regarding the various models of the HP ENVY 15.

HP ENVY 15 - 10th gen core i5 10300H with 16GB & 512 GB SSD GTX 1650Ti (4GB) GFX/15.6" FHD/ is available for Rs. 119,999

HP ENVY 15 - 10th gen core i7 10750H with 16GB & 1 TB SSD, GTX 1660Ti (6GB) GFX 15.6" FHD is available for Rs. 149,999

HP ENVY 15 - 10th gen core i7 10750H with 16GB & 1 TB GB SSD RTX 2060 (6GB) with Max-Q design13 15.6" OLED TOUCH is available for Rs. 169,999

HP ENVY 13

The HP ENVY 13 is a compact laptop with a 13-inch screen, offering FHD resolution with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB VRAM.



This laptop can last up to 19.5 hours on a single charge and it also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The HP ENVY 13 retails for Rs. 79,999 in India.

HP ENVY x360 13

The HP ENVY x360 13 also comes with a 13-inch display with FHD resolution and it can be folded up to 360-degrees. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series GPU along with the AMD Radeon graphics card.



The laptop offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 and costs Rs. 79,999.

HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create

The HP ZBook Studio is touted to be the world's smallest 15-inch laptop with the most powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimeter. Similarly, the HP ZBook Create is the world's smallest 15-inch notebook for creation and gaming.



These laptops offer up to Quadro RTX 5000 & GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs without compromising on the battery life. These devices use DreamColor's built-in colorimeter for automatic self-calibration and offer, 100 percent sRGB, and Adobe RGB for accuracy. The HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create will be available from September 1, with a starting price of Rs. 177,000.