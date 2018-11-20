Nexstgo launches Primus laptops in India

Hong Kong-based tech startup, Nexstgo, is all set to launch its Primus range of commercial laptops.

The new laptop Primus NX101 is available 14-inch display while the Primus NX201 comes in a 15.6-inch display.

According to the company the laptop is Made from a lightweight yet durable magnesium alloy, PRIMUS has passed 72 hardware tests, including 12 US military-grade tests that assess a machine's performance in case of extreme weather or hard external impact.

Nesxtgo is hosting its range of products in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad through local merchants and will launch at other marketplaces through Amazon and Flipkart by the end of this month and the price starts at Rs 80,990, while the higher variant will be priced at Rs 109,990.

The company also claims that it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a lay-flat display hinge, a spill-resistant keyboard capable of withstanding 350 ml of liquid for four seconds, protecting PRIMUS's sophisticated electronic components and all the important data and documents saved on the computer's hard drive.

PRIMUS supports Windows Hello, so users can unlock their computers in just two seconds using face and fingerprint recognition through PRIMUS' biometric sensors, the company said in a statement.

It also has an audio system which supports Dolby Audio Premium that is complemented by a Full HD IR camera, top firing speakers and Smart Amplifier for an unrivaled video conferencing experience.