Xiaomi gaming laptops could be launched in India in 2019

Xiaomi is one of the leaders in the Indian smartphone arena. Though it debuted with smartphones, it started bringing other devices such as fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers, smart devices, suitcases and more. Now, it looks like the brand will bring its laptops as well to the country.

In an interview with Digit, Xiaomi's global VP and India Head, Manu Kumar Jain stated that the company will try to launch more gadgets in India including the Mi Gaming Laptop. He stated that Xiaomi gathers feedback from users who try their products yet to be launched in India in the Mi Home stores. If enough users request for an unavailable product, then they will consider launching it in the country. However, he did not clearly list out the products those could be launched in the country in the coming years.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop was launched earlier this year. It employs an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB RAM. This processor comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU to handle the graphics part. The other aspects of this gaming laptop are Dolby sound support and 10 I/O ports.

The highlights of this laptop are that it is pretty lightweight in its category, comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with high-precision anti-glare and 300 nits of brightness. The Xiaomi gaming laptop was launched alongside the Mi Notebook Air laptops. Notably, these are direct rivals to the Apple MacBook Air with a metal build.

Upcoming Xiaomi products in India

When it comes to the upcoming products, we can expect Xiaomi to launch non-smart products in the country including shoes, apparels, clothes and more. Hinting at the same, the company also came up with the Mi Luggage as well in the country. Notably, these products will not have any technology implemented in them but will be high-quality products that will appeal to the masses.

If the gaming laptop from Xiaomi makes its way into the Indian market, we can expect it to be priced relatively cheaper than its counterparts that already exist. Recently, the company opened the largest Mi Home store in Bengaluru to showcase the upcoming products and let users try them.