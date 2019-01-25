Nexstgo plans to invest $3 million on 10 laptop stores in India

After launching its new laptop brand Avita in India, Hong Kong-based company Nexstgo now plans to open 10 stores in India to strengthen its foothold in the country.

"At present, we have tied up with leading retailers like Viveks, Alfa, Dhruv Sales, and Croma but later we will have our dedicated stores in India in the second half of 2019," Alex Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Nexstgo Company Ltd told Gizbot in an interaction.

He said, "We are planning to open 10 stores with an investment of $3 million." While we spoke about other things, the company's top-man also divulged that they are looking at 3 to 5 percent market share by the end of this year.

However, the company isn't planning to set up its manufacturing plant in India any time soon.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of Avita laptops in India which is priced between Rs 27,990 to Rs 83,990.

The Avita Liber laptops come in two display sizes of 13.3" and 14" with an FHD (1920x1080) resolution. They are equipped with a multi-functional USB-C port which supports quick charging, data transfer, and display connectivity. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting different devices and accessories to extend the versatility of the devices.

The laptop sports a sleek casing which measures 5mm at its thinnest point. The battery claims to last up to 10 hours to accommodate everyday needs.

The AVITA brand was created by a former R&D and branding team of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in the US in 2016. It has been solely owned and run by Nexstgo since then.