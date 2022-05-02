Next@Acer 2022 Date Announced: Upgraded Predator Series, Ultrabooks, Eco-Friendly Devices Tipped

Next@Acer 2022 Event: Where To Watch Livestream?

The Next@Acer 2022 is the brand's spring global launch event, set for May 18. The event will begin at 9 PM Taipei time, which is at 6:30 PM Indian time. The brand will be live-streaming the entire event on its YouTube channel. You can click the below link, which will begin 16 days from today. Plus, Acer's social media handles will also provide timely updates.

Next@Acer 2022 Launch: What New Products To Expect?

Acer has released a sleuth of new teasers and posters, giving us a hint of what to expect from the upcoming Next@Acer 2022. Of course, one can expect an upgraded laptop range in its wide array. This includes the launch of Windows laptops, gaming devices, ultrabooks, thin & light laptops, Chromebooks, and so on.

One of the strong points that Acer seems to be focusing on is greener products. The link features images and designs of a green Earth. This could be the brand's initiative to switch to eco-friendly products, including packaging.

Next@Acer 2022 Predator Series: New Gaming Devices Incoming

The Next@Acer 2022 posters highlight the possible launch of the upgraded Predator series. For the unaware, the Predator series is Acer's gaming sub-brand, which includes several devices, including premium, game-centric laptops. Acer is tipped to unveil the revamped Acer Helios and Acer Triton series.

These gaming laptops are said to include the latest AMD and Intel processors. Additionally, the Acer Predator 2022 theme is space, which could be the brand's way of highlighting an out-of-the-world gaming experience.

Next@Acer 2022 ConceptD Launch: What To Expect?

Acer Predator series aside, the Taiwan-based brand is tipped to launch a couple of other new devices as well. One such upgrade expected is from the Acer ConceptD series, which has delivered unique and adaptable laptops.

The teaser poster for the Acer ConceptD devices at the Next@Acer 2022 event features a wooden background with a whirling design. This could suggest new laptops or ultrabooks under the series could feature a unique wooden-like texture and finish to it.

As mentioned earlier, Acer seems to be working on an eco-friendly initiative. This could also be one of the key highlights of the Next@Acer 2022 event, under the Acer Vero series. To note, the Acer Vero series is comparatively new, debuted last year. One can expect an upgraded series launching under this sub-brand.

For all we know, Acer could incorporate green tech with initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. Reports claim Acer is switching its plastic packaging for a paper one for its laptop range. We'll know more about the new laptops, upgrades, and green-tech at the Next@Acer 2022 event launch on May 18.