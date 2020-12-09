Nokia PureBook Flipkart Teaser Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across rumors regarding a Nokia laptop. Now, the company appears to be all set to launch a new laptop in India sometime soon. This information comes soon after the BIS certification listing of as many as nine Nokia laptops and the Nokia PureBook is likely to be one of them.

Well, the Nokia PureBook has been teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This listing hints that the device could be launched in the country sometime soon. Notably, the Flipkart listing confirms that the Nokia PureBook laptop is a lightweight, powerful and immersive offering. However, its specifications are yet to be revealed beside the fact that it will make use of an Intel chipset.

Nokia PureBook: What To Expect

The Nokia PureBook is speculated to make use of either an Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor, which could belong to the 10th generation Comet Lake family. It is believed to use up to 8GB of RAM and feature SSD or mechanical storage options.

When it comes to the rumored pricing, the Nokia PureBook is likely to be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. It is believed to be a stiff competitor to the Mi Notebook 14 series, which is priced starting from Rs. 36,999 onwards.

Talking about the possible launch date of the Nokia PureBook laptop, the Flipkart teaser and BIS listing give us a hint that it could be launched sometime soon. However, there is no word regarding when we can expect it to see the light of the day. It remains interesting to see what Nokia has to roll out its sleeve this time.

The Nokia Booklet 3G that went official in the past came directly from the stable of Nokia. On the contrary, the upcoming Nokia laptops that were spotted at the BIS certification database are likely to be developed by a Nokia brand licensee. This isn't a big surprise as the Nokia TVs and streaming devices are available via Flipkart and Nokia smartphones are marketed by the licensee HMD Global since late 2016.

