Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU for laptops announced with Max-Q technology

Laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs will start to ship from 29th of January

    At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nvidia has finally spoken about the laptops or notebooks with RTX GPUs for the first time. According to Nvidia, more than 40 laptops from different OEMs will come with Nvidia RTX GPUs will be launched in 2019 with 100+ configurations.

    Laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs will start shipping from the 29th of January 2019. Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo Legion, MSI, Razer, and Samsung are the some of the OEMs, which will launch laptops with the RTX GPU.

    Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO of NVIDIA said

    Laptops are the fastest growing gaming platform - and just getting started. The world's top OEMs are using Turing to bring next-generation console performance to thin, sleek laptops that gamers can take anywhere. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide - an entire generation - are growing up gaming. I can't wait for them to experience this new wave of laptops.

    Features

    Out of 40, 17 laptops will come equipped with Nvidia RTX Max-Q GPUs, which helps the laptops OEMs to offer high-end gaming laptops with a slim form factor (under 20mm).

    These laptops will also come with state of the art 144Hz refresh rate display. These laptops will be equipped with Nvidia Optimus technology, which helps these laptops to offer up to 2x battery life compared to other laptops with the last generation Nvidia GPUs.

    Laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs will be capable of offering PS4 Pro (Play Station 4) level performance which can Battlefield V (with ray tracing) @60fps. To encourage games, Nvidia is offering free Battlefield V and Anthem games for free of cost with the purchase of a select laptop with Nvidia RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 GPU.

