RealmeBook Live Images Surface Online Ahead Of August 18 Release; Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

RealmeBook is the talk of the town, especially now since the launch date has been confirmed. The upcoming laptop series will include the RealmeBook and the RealmeBook Slim, set to debut on August 18. Ahead of the launch, several features and design aspects have been teased. Moreover, live images have also surfaced online.

RealmeBook Laptop Release Date In India

Realme is hosting an event on August 18 at 12:30 PM, which will unveil several new products as part of the company's 1+5+T strategy. The virtual event will see the launch of the RealmeBook laptop series, Realme GT smartphone, and probably a few other accessories. The event will be available to view live-stream on YouTube and the company's social media handles.

RealmeBook, RealmeBook Slim Teased

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, confirmed the RealmeBook laptop series. Here, the RealmeBook Slim has been teased with a 2K display, lightweight build, and dual Harmon Kardon speakers. Another feature called PC Connect has also been teased, which will appear on the RealmeBook series.

😍

Realme laptop launching on August 18, 2021 live images



- 14"

- Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 CPU

- Windows 19043 21H1 version

- 8GB Ram

- Fingerprint scanner

- under ₹40,000

- 3.5mm audio jack

- 2 x USB type C slot

- USB Type-A

- Windows 10#realme #Oppo pic.twitter.com/oIEqcxvoxk — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 11, 2021

Sheth tweeted an image of the PC Connect feature, where the RealmeBook can be connected with a Realme phone. The exact functioning of the feature hasn't been explained. However, it's expected to connect a Realme smartphone to the laptop, allowing users to get notifications, reply to messages, and more.

Also, the RealmeBook series have been teased with USB Type-C charging. Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed live images of the upcoming Realme laptop. The tipster says the laptop will flaunt a 14-inch display with FHD resolution. The tipster says the Intel Core Tiger Lake i5-1135G7 processor will power the laptop, paired with 8GB RAM and Windows 10 OS and Windows 11 upgrade.

RealmeBook Laptop Price In India

Another much-speculated topic is the RealmeBook price in India. The tipster suggests the laptops will be priced under Rs. 40,000. This also means the RealmeBook Slim will be much cheaper as it's expected to pack trimmed-down specs. Realme has emerged as a brand that brings in premium features at a reasonable price.

From the looks of it, the same can be said for the upcoming laptops. The RealmeBook is all set to go against the RedmiBook and Mi NoteBook devices. The exact price and features will be revealed at the launch, a few days from now.

