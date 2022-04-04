Realme Book Prime Coming To India On April 7 With Up To 16GB RAM News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially confirmed that its latest Realme Book Prime coming to India on April 7. The refreshed Realme Book is launching in India with a slew of new changes, which include double the RAM, new color options, and more.

Realme has now confirmed that the upcoming Realme Book Prime will offer up to 16GB of RAM. This is a huge upgrade over the Realme Book (Slim), which only offers 8GB of RAM even on the high-end model. On top of that, the new Realme Book Prime has also been teased in new colors, which should help users distinguish it from the Realme Book (Slim).

Same Old Processor?

While the addition of more RAM is a welcome move, it is important to note that, just like the Realme Book (Slim), the Realme Book Prime is still using 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. Hence, in terms of performance, the Realme Book Prime's performance might be similar to that of the Realme Book (Slim).

However, the Realme Book (Slim) uses U series of processors, if the Realme Book Prime comes with an H series of processors, we could expect improved single-core and multi-core performance.

Realme has also shared the schematics of the Realme Book Prime, which confirms that the laptop will have a dual-fan design, which should be enough to keep the laptop cool, even under a heavy workload.

The Realme Book Prime is also confirmed to feature a 2K display with a 60Hz refresh rate along with thin bezels on all four sides. The Realme Book Prime weighs 1.37KG, which makes this a pretty light laptop. The laptop has a thickness of 14.9mm, making this a slim laptop.

Realme Book Prime Expected Price

The upcoming Realme Book Prime is expected to be priced similar to the Realme Book (Slim). Currently, the high-end model of the Realme Book (Slim) costs Rs. 59,999 which offers an Intel Core-i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. Given that the upcoming Realme Book Prime is coming with 16GB RAM, the device is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000.

