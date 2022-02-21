Realme Book Prime Global Launch In April; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme Book Prime in India. The upcoming laptop is said to be the rebranded version of the Realme Book Enhanced that was launched last month in China. Earlier, the India launch timeline of the upcoming Realme Book Prime was also tipped. Now, the latest development has revealed the global launch timeline of the upcoming Realme Book Prime.

Realme Book Prime Global Launch Timeline

The latest info by MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the Realme Book Prime global launch will take place at the same time as its India launch. This means the Realme Book Prime global and India launch will happen in April. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Also, Realme has not shared any details regarding the launch of the Realme Book Prime.

Realme Book Prime Expected Features

The Realme Book Prime is expected to share similar features as the Realme Book Enhanced Edition. If this appears to be true the Realme Book Prime will have a 14-inch display with 2K resolution, 400 nits brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It will ship with the Intel Core i5-11320H Willow Cove processor with a higher frequency of up to 4.5GHz. The chip will be paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe storage.

There will be a 54Wh battery with support for 65W PD super-fast charge, and 30W Dart Charge compatibility which is said to charge the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features will include an improved dual-fan cooling technology, Windows 11 OS, a 720p webcam, 3-level backlit keyboard, X-shape bracket, and many more.

The Realme Book Prime will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, Harman speakers, and stereo surround sound by DTS and Vocplus AI noise cancellation algorithm.

Realme Book Prime: What We Think

Considering the price of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, the upcoming Realme Book Prime is expected to come at around Rs. 50,000 in the country. Since there is no official confirmation on the same, we'll suggest you take it as speculation.

Realme's Upcoming Launches In India

Realme is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ smartphones in the country. Now, Realme is all set to debut the Realme Narzo 50 on February 24 and the device will join the existing models of the Narzo 50 series in India.

The phone is said to carry a starting price of Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. In terms of features, the device will run the MediaTek Helio G96 processor and Android 12 OS.

Upfront, it is said to feature a 6.6-inch FullHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Other features will include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, a 50MP triple rear camera system, and a 16MP camera. Additionally, the launch event of the Realme Narzo 50 will take place at 12:30 PM on February 24.

