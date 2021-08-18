Realme Book Slim With 2K Display, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Announced; Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Book Slim has debuted in the Indian market, coming as the first laptop from the company. The laptop offers several premium features including a 2K display, narrow bezel design, and the Intel Core 11th Gen processor. The new Realme Book Slim also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 among other features.

Realme Book Slim Price In India

Realme Book price in India starts from Rs. 46,999 for the base model with Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Buyers also have another option with Intel Core i5 chipset with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, costing Rs. 59,999. The laptop is available in Real Blue and Real Grey color choices.

Realme is also offering an introductory discount for the Realme Book Slim. The laptop can be purchased at Rs. 44,999 for the base model with 512GB storage. The high-end model is offered at Rs. 56,999. The Realme Book Slim will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail outlets starting August 30.

Realme Book Slim Features

The Realme Book Slim flaunts a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution. The display offers 400 nits of peak brightness, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop flaunts a narrow-bezel design at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top.

The Realme Book Slim packs several handy features, including PC Connect that allows users to connect their phone with the laptop. The PC Connect feature enables users to access the phone's screen directly on the laptop. Plus, file and media transfer to and from the laptop is seamless once connected.

The Realme Book Slim offers a backlit keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel. The laptop also supports multitouch gestures on the touchpad. For security, the power button acts as a fingerprint scanner as well. The Realme Book Slim packs two Harman speakers and also includes two microphones with AI support that can cancel noise during a video conference. The laptop touts an aluminum-alloy chassis that's 15.5mm thick and 1.38 KG in weight.

Realme Book Slim Specifications

The Realme Book Slim draws power from 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets and supports up to i5-1135G7 CPU. The processor is coupled with Intel Iris XE integrated GPU and includes up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 with Windows 11 upgrade support. It packs several connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A, and Type-C ports.

To note, the base model with Intel Core i3 processor doesn't include a Thunderbolt slot. There is a 54W battery that Realme claims to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop gets 65W Super Fast Charge support that claims to fuel the device up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Also, buyers get a 30W Dart Charge support with the laptop, which even supports Realme phones. The laptop also includes a dual-fan fan 'Storm Cooling' thermal management system to maintain optimum temperature.

Realme Book Slim: Should You Buy?

The Realme Book slim comes as a high-end laptop with several premium features and an attractive price. Both the base model and the high-end variant are good choices to get. Getting the Realme Book Slim makes even more sense if you already own a Realme phone, which makes seamless connectivity and transition.

Best Mobiles in India