Powerful Version Of Realmebook Coming Soon To India; 12th Gen Intel Chip Expected News oi-Vivek

Madhav Sheth, vice president of Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the upgraded version of the Realmebook. In a tweet, Madhav has confirmed that the upcoming iteration of the Realmebook will be powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor.

Intel launched the 12th Gen H, P, and U series of mobile processors during CES 2022. Given the current specifications of the Realmebook, the upcoming Realmebook will be based on the 12th Gen Intel Core U processor with an Iris Xe graphics card.

12th Gen Vs 11th Gen Intel Core Processor

The Realmebook is currently available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processor and is available with the Core i3 and the Core i5 variants. Similarly, the Realmebook based on the 12th Gen processor is also expected to be available in similar SKUs.

In terms of graphics, the 12th Gen Intel Core processor is similar to the 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The major difference between the two comes in the CPU aspect. The 12th Gen Intel Core processor for the first time comes with hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P core and E core.

We are excited to be one of the first brands to introduce the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor in our Next-Gen #realmeBook.



Are you all ready to experience it? #CES2022 #DesignedToEmpower https://t.co/LjYZFYJxPN — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 5, 2022

P core or performance core are meant for tasks that require single thread performance while the efficient E cores are meant for the multi-threaded workload. The 12th Gen Intel Core processor is based on the Intel 7 architecture, which makes it efficient than the 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

This means the Realmebook based on the 12th Gen Intel Core processor is not faster but it is also more power-efficient. This indicates that the upcoming Realmebook might offer better battery life when compared to the current Realmebook with an 11th Gen Intel processor.

Realmebook Expected Price

Currently, the Realmebook retails for Rs. 46,999 for the base model with the Intel Core i3 and Rs. 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 processor. We expect the Realmebook with the 12th Gen to cost identical to the current models. We believe that Realme will discontinue the current models and will only sell the 12th Gen Intel Core processor in the future.

Best Mobiles in India