Just In
- 18 min ago PUBG Independence Day Challenge Announced: How To Earn Rewards
-
- 6 hrs ago Reliance Digital Independence Day 2020 Sale: Great Deals And Offers On Gadgets
- 15 hrs ago Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant To Go On Sale On August 21: Should You Buy?
- 16 hrs ago BSNL Extends Rs. 525 Bharat Fiber BB Combo Plan Until November 7, 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Harshad Chopda To Perform On Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Songs As A Tribute In Ganeshotsav
- News PM Modi to launch 'transparent taxation' platform today to benefit taxpayers
- Sports IPL 2020: Karun Nair tests negative for Covid 19, set to travel to UAE with Kings XI Punjab
- Automobiles MG Gloster Production Ready Model Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Vidya Balan Or Fatima Sana Shaikh Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Saree Look You Liked The Most?
- Finance RBI Asks Large Urban Cooperative Banks To Implement Asset Based Classification
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In August
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Redmi G Gaming Laptop Launch Set For August 14: What We Know
Since Redmi became a standalone entity, it has been launching a slew of new smartphones, smart home devices and much more. Now, it looks like the brand will take the wraps off its first gaming laptop in its home market China. Well, the Redmi G gaming laptop is believed to be unveiled in China on August 14.
The launch date of the Redmi gaming laptop has been confirmed by a teaser that was shared via the official Redmi Weibo account. This brand has already launched a slew of RedmiBook laptops ranging from 13 inches to 16 inches. Now, the brand seems to be all set to venture into the gaming laptop market segment with the launch of the Redmi G gaming laptop.
While this is the first such offering for the Redmi sub-brand, Xiaomi already has its own Mi Gaming laptop that is meant for the PC gamers. This gaming laptop from the Chinese manufacturer comes with 144Hz display and dedicated graphics.
Redmi G Gaming Laptop Teased
As per the details of the Redmi G gaming laptop that has been teased, it is likely to arrive in all-black color options and feature a 15-inch display surrounded by thin bezels at the top and sides. The Redmi G is said to bring an enhanced cooling system that will efficiently dissipate the heat.
The Redmi G gaming laptop is all set to be launched on August 14 at 2 PM CST, which is 11:30 AM IST. Besides this, the Redmi Weibo account also shows a teaser image that reveals the design of the Redmi G, reports GizmoChina. The new gaming laptop appears to have a matte finish in all-black color and large vents that ensure to provide space for better heat dissipation. And, it seems to have a full-sized keyboard featuring a large touchpad. Furthermore, the Redmi G teaser image shows the presence of a USB port and a headphone jack.
From the existing speculations, the Redmi G doesn't appear to be a thin and lightweight gaming laptop. It appears to have a thick chassis, which will play a major role in supporting high-end graphics.
Can It Be A Gamechanger?
Given that Redmi smartphones are already successful in the global markets, we can expect the gaming laptop from the company to also attract traction and become a success. It is believed to be a rival to the expensive counterparts from other brands.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,699
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
76,999
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,400
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
35,855
-
48,900
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200