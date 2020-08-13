Redmi G Gaming Laptop Launch Set For August 14: What We Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since Redmi became a standalone entity, it has been launching a slew of new smartphones, smart home devices and much more. Now, it looks like the brand will take the wraps off its first gaming laptop in its home market China. Well, the Redmi G gaming laptop is believed to be unveiled in China on August 14.

The launch date of the Redmi gaming laptop has been confirmed by a teaser that was shared via the official Redmi Weibo account. This brand has already launched a slew of RedmiBook laptops ranging from 13 inches to 16 inches. Now, the brand seems to be all set to venture into the gaming laptop market segment with the launch of the Redmi G gaming laptop.

While this is the first such offering for the Redmi sub-brand, Xiaomi already has its own Mi Gaming laptop that is meant for the PC gamers. This gaming laptop from the Chinese manufacturer comes with 144Hz display and dedicated graphics.

Redmi G Gaming Laptop Teased

As per the details of the Redmi G gaming laptop that has been teased, it is likely to arrive in all-black color options and feature a 15-inch display surrounded by thin bezels at the top and sides. The Redmi G is said to bring an enhanced cooling system that will efficiently dissipate the heat.

The Redmi G gaming laptop is all set to be launched on August 14 at 2 PM CST, which is 11:30 AM IST. Besides this, the Redmi Weibo account also shows a teaser image that reveals the design of the Redmi G, reports GizmoChina. The new gaming laptop appears to have a matte finish in all-black color and large vents that ensure to provide space for better heat dissipation. And, it seems to have a full-sized keyboard featuring a large touchpad. Furthermore, the Redmi G teaser image shows the presence of a USB port and a headphone jack.

From the existing speculations, the Redmi G doesn't appear to be a thin and lightweight gaming laptop. It appears to have a thick chassis, which will play a major role in supporting high-end graphics.

Can It Be A Gamechanger?

Given that Redmi smartphones are already successful in the global markets, we can expect the gaming laptop from the company to also attract traction and become a success. It is believed to be a rival to the expensive counterparts from other brands.

