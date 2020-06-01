Rebranded RedmiBook 13 Likely To Be Launched In India On June 11 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding the launch of Xiaomi laptops in the Indian market. While the company hinted that it could bring its laptops to the country, there wasn't any confirmation if it is talking about the Mi or Redmi laptops. Now, there seems to be clarity regarding the upcoming Xiaomi laptop in the country.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing the information from the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, the RedmiBook 13 is all set to be launched in India on June 11. He notes that the laptop will be rebranded and fall under the Mi brand. Notably, the RedmiBook 13 will be the first laptop from Redmi or Xiaomi in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Laptop India Launch Details

Going by the marketing material shared by the tipster and revealed by the report, the laptop slated to be launched in India in the coming days appears to flaunt a bezel-less display. Also, it seems to get the power from an Intel Core i7 processor among other options.

Notably, it is said that the RedmiBook 13 version that was launched in December 2019 is slated to be launched in India and not the recent Ryzen version. Furthermore, the company is promoting the upcoming laptop on social media and is yet to reveal the model name or exact launch date.

The teaser image shows that the RedmiBook 13 Indian variant will flaunt a sleek design, a 13-inch display, ample storage space, long battery life and more. It is teased to feature the 1C charging tech and is said to offer enough gaming, entertainment and productivity capabilities. While more details regarding its specifications aren't known, the one thing that we already know is that the Xiaomi laptop coming to India will not be an affordable option as its smartphones.

What We Think

Given that the Xiaomi laptop coming to India could not carry an affordable price tag, we expect it to be a good performer in its price category. We need to get further details in the coming days and an official confirmation regarding the same. But we can expect Xiaomi to make its laptop a bestseller in the country.

